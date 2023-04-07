Friday, April 7, 2023
Willam Whitworth, a man who claims to identify as a woman, arrested for planning a mass shooting at Colorado Middle School: Details

OpIndia Staff
Transman Willam Whitworth who identifies himself as a woman arrested for for planning Colorado school shooting
A former student of Colorado Springs Timberview Middle School, a biological man who ‘identifies’ himself as a woman was arrested by the police for plotting a large-scale shooting at the school. According to reports, the accused who has been identified as William Whitworth, but who identifies himself as ‘Lily’, was arrested on March 31 by deputies from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was made on the suspicion of attempted first-degree murder including other offences. The accused has also been charged with criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions. Last week was the district’s one-week spring break, thus no students attended the schools in Academy School District 20. The probe got underway after the Sheriff’s office was summoned to the scene due to some disturbance on March 31.

The investigators discovered homemade bomb-making instructions and a whiteboard with a floor layout of Timberview Middle School in the bedroom of a former student who has been suspected of plotting a large-scale shooting at the Colorado Springs school.

Whitworth attended the district’s schools from 2014 to 2016. The police report revealed that Whitworth intended to target Timberview Middle School in District 20 for “no specific reason.” On March 31, during the investigation, a person at the door told deputies that the accused inside was “very upset and punched holes inside the walls.” The residence was not, however, readily accessible to deputies.

Upon entering, deputies discovered evidence that the accused had been cutting doors off their hinges and poking holes in the walls. Whitworth’s sister, according to reports, was the one who reported the disturbance. Whitworth replied that his objective was to injure individuals at a school when deputies questioned him if he had any plans to harm them.

Deputies noticed that Whitworth seemed inebriated and made suicide remarks. The accused further manifested to target the churches and preparation for this had been going on for a month. Whitworth admitted to police that he had found instructions for building a detonation device on YouTube.

A list of school people and shooters was included in Whitworth’s manifesto, along with the following notes: 

Eric and Dylan: Losers
Adam Lanza: To smart
Isreal Keyes: Degenerate
Lauren Southern: Pathetic
Vaush: Terrorist
Donald J. Trump: Con-mam
Bad cops: Useless garbage
Stockholm, Name: Liam K.

The manifesto crafted by the accused also mentioned a list of weapons and information about 3D printing them, detailed listings of many identified people who were slain, together with their indented injury versus casualty rates, a description of how to make improvised explosive devices, and the selection of Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary School, and Pine Creek High School as the final target locations.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the Gazette that the accused was a biological men and is in the process of transitoning into a woman. The accused named William Whitworth identifies himself as Lily.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

