Hours after media reports claimed that low-intensity crude bombs were hurled at the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra’s house in Prayagraj, Police Commissioner Prayagraj tweeted about it, calling the news completely baseless.

The Prayagraj police shared a copy of a press release wherein it stated that as soon as the police received the information that crude low-intensity bombs were thrown in the area and a team was immediately dispatched to take stock of the situation. Upon probing the matter, the police learned that a scuffle had broken out between two local factions after which they hurled the bombs. The police clarified that the bombs were not thrown at Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra’s house as reported by various media outlets. Calling the news “entirely baseless,” the police advised people to not fall for such fake news.

The Prayagraj police were responding to a tweet by Bharat A to Z News, which claimed that bombs were hurled at Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra’s house in Prayagraj, which the news portal deleted after being fact-checked by the Prayagraj police.

The now-deleted post by Bharat A to Z News

Likewise, many other mainstream media outlets like Hindustan Times, News18, ABP News reported that crude bombs were hurled at Vijay Mishra’s house.

Notably, earlier in the day, Vijay Mishra had claimed that Atiq Ahmed had written a letter before his assassination wherein he predicted that he will be killed within 15 days.

He (Atiq) had informed me that a senior official had informed him about a murder plan,” Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer, Vijay Mishra said, adding that the letter by Atiq Ahmad with instructions to send it to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the chief justice of India in case of his death is being dispatched to them.

“That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don’t know the contents of the letter,” said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Atiq’a lawyer Vijay Mishra speaking on the viral letter of Atiq.



Reportedly Atiq wrote a letter to CM, PM and CJI telling them that he might be killed and also mentioned some important names in that letter.@PTI_News @IndianITWorld pic.twitter.com/qv719hMYk1 — AKSHAY KUMAR SAHANI (@AKSHAYSAHANI005) April 17, 2023

Atiq Ahmad had said that if there were any mishap or if he was murdered, the letter in the sealed envelope should be sent to the chief justice of India and Uttar Pradesh chief minister,” Mishra told the media.

Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf Ahmed killed

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical checkup on 15th April 2023 at around 10:40 pm. The incident was carried out by three youths, who came near the police convoy posing as journalists and opened fire.

The court has sent the three killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed to judicial custody for 14 days. The police had arrested the three from the spot at the time of the incident. Many cases were already registered against the trio.