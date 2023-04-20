Vedic Sanatan Sangh head Jitendra Singh Visen attacked in Delhi

On Tuesday, April 18, Jitendra Singh Visen, the chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, who is the counsel for plaintiff Rakhi Singh in the Gyanvapi-Mata Shringar Gauri case, was attacked in Delhi. Two people stabbed his left shoulder with a needle in Delhi before running away. Since then Visen has said that he has been experiencing vibrations in his body. Visen was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is feared that he may have been injected with a deadly substance, a poison, or a virus. The essential tests have been performed in addition to the treatment by the doctors.

According to doctors, the effects of anything given into his body through injection will be noticed roughly after a week. Jitendra Singh has been told by doctors to return for a blood test after a week. What was injected into Visen’s body will be known once the medical reports will be out.

He said in the police complaint that on the evening of April 18, 2023, he had eaten dinner at his home in Patel Nagar, Delhi, and had taken a walk in a nearby park. Two people grabbed him from behind as he was returning home from a walk. One of them jabbed him in the left shoulder with what looked like a needle. As a result of this, his body began to experience pain, burning, and trembling.

He added that both of the attackers ran as he started shouting. He then told his family about the occurrence over a phone call. After that, he was taken to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by his family and neighbours. He was relieved following an overnight hospital stay for treatment. He is discharged from the hospital, but the trembling and anxiety persist.

Meanwhile, the cops at Patel Nagar police station in Delhi launched an investigation into the matter after receiving the complaint. Sanjay Kumar Sen, the district deputy commissioner of police, stated that no case has yet been registered in this regard. The matter is being investigated. On the basis of the facts that emerge from the inquiry, further action will be taken.

Police are trying to identify the accused by inspecting the CCTV cameras of the surrounding. The police have recorded Jitendra Singh’s statement in regard to this. Jitendra Singh also claims that this incident terrified him and his family.

It is notable that Jitendra Singh has already voiced his concern over a potential attack. He had claimed that he had received numerous threats to withdraw from the case. He claimed that despite repeated threats, he has not been given security. The Home Ministry is not clearing the file of his security.

Jitendra Singh Visen is the counsel for Rakhi Singh, the petitioner in the Gyanvapi Masjid case in Varanasi. In the transfer application case, his wife Kiran Singh is a respondent. Additionally, he is pursuing 11 lawsuits involving Laatbhairav and other major cases including the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.