In a gesture of global Hindu unity, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath would be performing a grand “Jalabhishek” ceremony for Ram Lalla, the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, using waters of rivers from 155 different countries. The ceremony is set to take place on 23 April, marking the birth of Lord Rama, and is expected to be attended by many devotees from across the country.

Preparations for the ceremony are in full swing, and the temple administration has worked tirelessly to arrange for water samples from rivers of 155 different countries. The water from all these rivers is collected in special containers, each labelled with the name of the country it represents. The ceremony will involve pouring the collected waters on the Murti of Ram Lalla amidst Vedic chants and prayers by priests.

Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, is known for his deep devotion to Lord Ram and has been actively involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The “Jalabhishek” ceremony apart from being a religious event is also a significant step towards promoting the ideals of peace, harmony, and global Hindu unity. It is expected to send a powerful message of inclusiveness and brotherhood to people around the world, reaffirming the universal appeal of Lord Ram’s teachings.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Yogi Adityanath would receive the Kalash which has water from rivers of 155 different countries from a team led by BJP leader Vijay Jolly on 23 April at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium in Ayodhya. On 23 April at the Auditorium, the “Jal Kalash” pooja will be performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Water from rivers in 155 nations, including Pakistan’s Ravi River, will be included in the “Kalash.” Rai said that Hindus from Pakistan sent the water from the Ravi River to Dubai before bringing it to Delhi. Water will also come from the rivers of Suriname, China, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Tibet in addition to Pakistan.

The initiative to collect water from rivers and oceans for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple was taken up by Delhi Study Group, a non-government organization based in Delhi. Vijay Jolly, a former BJP MLA from Delhi, is the president of the organisation. Jolly said that he had been inspired by the late Ashok Singhal and PM Modi to collect water from all over the world and perform Jalabhishek of Lord Ram.