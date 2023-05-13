AAP and Communist parties lose deposit in Karnataka elections, while AAP increases vote share, Communists slip further: Details

On May 13, the results of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections were announced. Congress won the elections as the single largest party and will soon form government in the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Punjab Assembly elections as the single largest party in Punjab in 2022 but failed to save a deposit on all seats in Karnataka. Communist parties were on a similar track across the state.

As per the Election Commission of India’s data, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the first runner in the elections, while Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) is the second runner-up. Independent candidates are in the fourth position with two seats. Kalyan Rajya Pragti Paksha and Sarvoday Karnatak Paksh won one seat each. AAP and the Communist Party failed to win a single seat in the elections.

AAP got only a 0.58 per cent vote share in the state. They got a total of 2,25,419 votes combined in all constituencies. AAP contested 209 seats in the state compared to 28 in the 2018 Assembly Elections. They hoped to give tough competition on 15 seats but failed. As per ECI data, in 2018, AAP got 23,468 votes in total on 28 seats. Their vote share was 0.06 per cent. They had lost the deposit on all 28 seats.

AAP vote share in 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections. Source: ECI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lenin) (CPI-ML) got 0.8 per cent vote share. CPI got 0.02 per cent vote share while CPI-ML got 0.06 per cent vote share.

By the time this report was published, as per ECI data, Congress was leading on 10 seats and won 126 seats. BJP was leading on 5 seats and won 60 seats. JD(S) won 19 seats.