On 31st May 2023, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the revision petition of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee in connection with the Gyanvapi case of Varanasi. The Anjuman Intezamia had challenged the maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers’ suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The High Court dismissed the plea.

Five women applicants filed contended that they should be allowed to perform regular Darshan and worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi complex. The Muslim side had objected to the maintainability of the suit. On 12th September 2023, the Varanasi court held this suit to be maintainable. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee challenged the maintainability of the suit in the High Court. The High Court has now dismissed the plea clearing the way for hearing the case ahead.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu women in this case shared the information from his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Revision petition of Anjuman Intezamia dismissed. Maintainability upheld.”

A so-called mosque structure in the Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi is contested under various cases between Hindus and Muslims. In a survey by the order of the court, a Shivling was found in the wuzukhana of the so-called mosque on 16th May 2022. On 12th May 2023, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to determine its age.