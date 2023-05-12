Friday, May 12, 2023
Allahabad HC allows the scientific survey of Gyanvapi Shivling; ASI had earlier submitted that carbon dating of the Shivling is not possible

The order was issued on May 12 by the bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra-I while hearing a revision petition filed by four women Hindu worshippers challenging the Varanasi Court's October 14 order, which denied their plea for a scientific examination of the 'Shiva Linga' to determine its age.

OpIndia Staff
Gyanvapi mosque (left), Allahabad High Court (right), images via Hindustan Times
3

On Friday, May 12, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to determine its age. 

The order was issued on May 12 by the bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra-I while hearing a revision petition filed by four women Hindu worshippers challenging the Varanasi Court’s October 14 order, which denied their plea for a scientific examination of the ‘Shiva Linga’ to determine its age.

This comes after the ASI submitted its report as sought by the High Court, which rebuked the ASI in April this year for its laxity in submitting its report on the feasibility of carbon dating the Shivling found inside the mosque. 

ASI report

The ASI has stated unequivocally in their report that direct dating of the Shivling is not possible, and that the age can only be determined through proxy dating of materials that can directly correlate with the establishment of the Shivling if it is there.

“For an object of religious significance such as Shiv Lingam or for that matter any other object or symbol made of stone etc, we have to get the dates from the surrounding sediments and items,” the ASI report read.

Furthermore, the ASI report states that the radiocarbon dating of rock material is not feasible since it lacks the presence of atmospheric-derived 14C.

The ASI further stated that the top part of the religious symbol has been divided into five sectors, and if this part was later embedded or added (pasted) on the top of Shivling using binders containing plant products or mortar, this binder can be radiocarbon dated and can shed some light on the age of the Shivling.

It is notable that the Hindu side maintains that the structure is a Shivling, while the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, claims it is a fuwwara (fountain).

