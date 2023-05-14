Amethi: Dalit minor girl gang-raped by Waris and one other, FIR registered

On Wednesday, May 10, a minor Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered an FIR in the case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. The accused has been identified as Waris, meanwhile, the identity of another accused has not been disclosed yet. Police are conducting searches to nab the accused persons.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Saimbasi village in the Mohanganj Police Station precinct. In his complaint, the victim’s father, a resident of the Saimbasi village claimed that two local youths contacted his home number on Wednesday night. Other members of the family were sleeping at the time. The victim picked up the phone and stepped out of the house when the bike-borne accused kidnapped her and took her outside the village, the complaint said.

The complaint further stated that after taking the victim outside the village, accused Waris and the other raped the Dalit girl and fled the scene leaving the victim there. Before escaping, the accused youths threatened to kill the victim if she dared to tell anyone about their horrific crime. The victim, however, upon reaching her home revealed her ordeal to her family members.

Thereafter, the police filed a case against Waris and another accused under IPC section 376 D (gang rape), POCSO, and the SC/ST Act, and initiated searches to apprehend the accused.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना मोहनगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) May 11, 2023

SHO Mohanganj Dhirendra Yadav told OpIndia that after registering an FIR police are looking for the absconding accused. He stated that the accused are truck drivers, that police teams are deployed to nab them, and that they will be arrested soon. When asked about accused about the name of the accused Waris’s father, Rajbahadur, the station in charge said that many Muslims with such names reside in this area.