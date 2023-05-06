On Friday (May 5), Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceled his campaign in the election-bound State of Karnataka to monitor the situation in Manipur, which has been hit with incidents of violence between ethnic groups Kukis and Meitis.

Amit Shah held a video conference with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and reviewed the steps undertaken by the State government to control the law and order situation.

The meeting was also attended by the Union home secretary, state DGP, and the chief secretary. Reportedly, violence has ceased in most districts, barring some areas that fall under 4-5 police stations.

A large contingent of the central paramilitary force, comprising 1000 personnel and 10 additional companies, was also deployed in Manipur on Friday (May 5). Equipped with anti-riot vehicles, the paramilitary forces conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas.

In the meantime, ex-CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the advisor of the Biren Singh-led Manipur government. Besides, additional DGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Sinha has been made the overall operational commander and asked to work under Kuldiep Singh.

Reportedly, the Centre is making strategies alongside the State government to restore normalcy in Manipur. Earlier, the Home Department had issued ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders in the violence-hit areas in ‘extreme cases.’

As per a report by Urukul Times, the death toll in the State has now reached 31. This is based on the data of dead bodies in the morgue of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Violence erupted at several places in Manipur on April 3 during protests by tribal groups against the demand for ST status by the Meitei community. Protests by the tribal groups turned violent at various places in the state, where large-scale arson took place.