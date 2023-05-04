Thursday, May 4, 2023
Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, to be interrogated by IB, RAW and other central intelligence agencies

The official added that a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and other Central Intelligence agencies would reach Dibrugarh jail to question Amritpal. 

ANI
Amritpal Singh (Image credit: Deccan Herald)
Central intelligence agencies will interrogate ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday and later sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. 

The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18. Nine of Amritpal’s aides who were arrested earlier were also lodged in Dibrugarh jail. “Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his accomplices who are also in same jail after they were arrested during Punjab Police crackdown,” a senior official told ANI. 

“He will be questioned on his association with his sympathisers and his source of funding. Because intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries,” the official said. 

“We have asked Assam Police to beef up security around jail premises and visitors to the jail to be thoroughly frisked and their details to be kept in record. Apart from state police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is also deployed in the periphery of jail premises,” he added. 

A special chartered flight from Bathinda Airport accompanied by a team of Punjab police took off at 8.25 am and reached the Dibrugarh Airport at 2.20 pm. They were received by senior Assam Police officers at the airport and he was immediately taken to Dibrugarh Jail where he was kept in a cell after a medical examination. 

Earlier on Sunday, Amritpal was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab and reportedly also addressed a gathering before his arrest. 
According to the officials, the arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

