On Thursday, May 18, Kiren Rijiju was removed from the post of Union Minister for Law and Justice, and Arjun Ram Meghwal has been given the portfolio. A press notice issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Droupadi Murmu replaced Kiren Rijiju with Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union Minister for Law and Justice as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meghwal has been assigned the independent charge of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios. He is currently the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and the minister of state for culture.

Press communiqué released by Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kiren Rijiju has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Till now, Union Minister Jitendra Singh was in charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Rijiju was appointed as Law Minister in July 2021, after Ravi Shankar Prasad. As law minister, Rijiju made headlines by repeatedly criticizing the collegium system for judicial appointments.

In December last year, Kiren Rijiju Kiren informed Rajya Sabha that the nation needed a new system to appoint judges. The law minister also commented on long vacations of the courts, saying that it hampered the delivery of swift justice.

Kiren Rijiju said, “There is a feeling among people of India that the long vacation which the courts obtain is not very convenient for justice-seekers and it is my obligation and duty to convey the message or sense of this House to the judiciary.”

In the first Modi government, Kiren Rijiju was the minister of state for home affairs, then minister of state for minority affairs and after that minister of state for youth affairs and sports with independent charge.

About Arjun Ram Meghwal

The politician hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan, was born on December 20, 1953, and possesses a law degree from the Dungar College in Bikaner. In 1977, he earned a law degree (LLB). The BJP leader is also a former IAS officer who was re-elected to the Bikaner Parliamentary constituency for the third time.

Meghwal was the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs from 2016 to 2017. He was the Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs from 2017 to 2019. He had been the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs since 2019.