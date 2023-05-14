Sunday, May 14, 2023
Bihar: Chaos at JDU president Lalan Singh’s ‘mutton-rice’ feast as mahagathbandhan workers rush to eat the food, police use force to control the crowd

The "mahabhoj" was organized by the Munger MP to honor the workers of the JDU-RJD grand alliance.

OpIndia Staff
Lalan Singh
Image via Live Hindustan
9

In a rather embarrassing incident for Janata Dal-United (JDU) president Lalan Singh, chaos ensued at the “mutton party” organized by him. The “mahabhoj” was organized by the Munger MP to honor the workers of the JDU-RJD grand alliance. Police even had to use force to get the situation back under control.

The mahabhoj was held at the Polo Ground in Munger, where Mahagathbandhan workers had gathered for a mutton feast. However, the first row of almost 2000 chairs was quickly filled, and workers eager to eat mutton began to force their way into the temporary shelter (pandaal). During this time, the workers also got into a heated argument with each other. 

The argument soon threatened to get out of control turn and workers of the grand alliance pushed and shoved even the JDU block president. However, as the situation deteriorated, police took action and began chasing away the workers who were causing a nuisance. People were spotted falling over each other and fleeing the area in the face of police action. It is being said that Sadar DSP Rajesh Kumar Sinha’s fingers were injured during the scuffle. 

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the JDU, BJP leader Nikhil Anand questioned if the meat served at the “mahabhoj” was jhatka or halal. 

“JDU President Lalan Singh will feed 35000 people a feast of mutton-pulao! The question is will this mutton be ‘Jhatka’ or ‘Halal’? Or are there separate arrangements for those who eat ‘Jhatka’ and ‘Halal’? If it is not like this, then whose religion will Lalnaji corrupt ‘ #हलाल ‘ or ‘ #झटका ‘. #बिहार #Bihar,” Anand tweeted.

JDU workers had clashed in Darbhanga earlier

On Saturday, May 13, JDU workers clashed among themselves at an event in Darbhanga after the supporters of JDU leaders Sanjay Jha and Ali Ashraf Fatmi raised slogans in support of their respective leaders. All the efforts at persuading the supporters of the two leaders went in vain. Following this, JDU president Lalan Singh left the stage and did not stop even after his party leaders tried to stop him. 

