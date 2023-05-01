Monday, May 1, 2023
Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community led action on sanitation, health: Bill Gates congratulates Narendra Modi on 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat was broadcasted globally, including at the United Nationals Headquarters in New York.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi with Bill Gates, image via PMO
On Monday (May 1), billionaire businessman Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the competition of the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat.’

While tweeting about the development, he said, “Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Congratulations Narendra Modi on the 100th episode,” the ‘Microsoft’ founder emphasised while sharing a news link by Livemint.

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the 100th time on Mann Ki Baat. The 100th episode was broadcasted globally, including at the United Nationals Headquarters in New York.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was streamed on October 3, 2014, the day Hindus celebrated Vijaydashmi. Mann Ki Baat has become a symbol of positivity among the people of India. We celebrate positivity and people’s participation.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padao, Khadi movement, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Swatchch Bharat and other programs became people’s movements via Mann Ki Baat.

