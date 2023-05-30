CM Siddaramaiah thanks 40 writers for taking a stand against BJP, promises to protect ‘secular heritage’ by ensuring ‘education is not adulterated’ by NEP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday promised the writers that the act of polluting children’s minds through texts and lessons cannot be condoned and said that they will take action so that the education of the children is not disturbed.

“There is no question of compromise on the issue of protecting the harmony and secular heritage of Karnataka,” said CM Siddaramaiah. “Hate politics will not be tolerated and the environment of fear will be eradicated,” he added.

The CM gave these assurances in a meeting with more than 40 writers and heads of various organizations at Home Office Krishna in Bengaluru. He congratulated the writers for taking a firm stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is putting the country at risk and destroying the pluralism of this soil and volunteered to warn the people during the election.

“The act of polluting children’s minds through texts and lessons cannot be condoned. As the academic year has started, we will discuss and take action so that the education of the children is not disturbed,” said CM here in Bengaluru.

He also said that false cases against Kannada fighters, writers, and farmers will be withdrawn and the education sector will not be allowed to be adulterated in the name of a new education policy.

“False cases against Kannada fighters, farmers-labour-Dalit movements, literature and writers will be withdrawn. The education sector will not be allowed to be adulterated in the name of the new education policy,” he said adding that a separate meeting will be convened in this regard once again to discuss it comprehensively and take strict and definite decisions.

He also informed that he has given instructions to the officials to take strict actions against moral policing and those who threaten writers.

“I have already issued stern instructions to the State Director General of Police to take strict action against moral policing, slanderous trolls and those who threaten writers. I will consider the facts in the letter given by the writers seriously. Our government will take action as per requirement,” he said.

Giving hints that the state government may remove lessons that are included by the previous government, Siddaramaiah said that they won’t allow texts and lessons that poison children’s minds.

“Won’t allow texts and lessons that poisons children’s mind,” said CM.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)