Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come up with yet another series of letters from Tihar Jail. This time he has written to Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena claiming that he has paid for the furniture in AAP convenor Delhi chief minister Aravind Kejriwal’s new house. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also written a love letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. Sukesh claimed that he purchased luxurious bedding and furniture for the AAP leader’s residence, whose makeover is currently being discussed.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to LG VK Saxena right after Aravind Kejriwal’s house and the expenses worth crores of rupees done on various things in the bungalow became the talk of the town. In his letter to LG VK Saxena, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote, “During the said renovation and post, there were high-end furniture and bedding which were paid by me for the very same residence of Arvind Kejriwal which is currently under scrutiny.”

He stated that the furniture was chosen by Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain based on photographs he gave to their phones via WhatsApp and FaceTime conversations. He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party chief paid lakhs for a variety of costly home decor items.

He further wrote in the letter, “Apart from this furniture he wanted silver crockery, which was given by a famous South Indian jeweller worth Rs 90 lakhs in exchange of an allotment, kickback in Karol Bagh project of the jeweller introduced by me. There were 15 thali plates and 20 silver glass, a few idols and multiple bowls, spoons in all pure silver, delivered to the official residence.”

Notably, the BJP has accused the Delhi government of spending Rs 45 crore during the Covid epidemic to renovate Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow. Following accusations that crores of rupees were spent on upgrading Kejriwal’s residence, the Delhi L-G asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to obtain all relevant records, investigate the data, and submit a report within 15 days for the LG’s review.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also sent a handwritten love letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. In this letter, he wrote, “My love, My baby Jacqueline, My Bomma, I watched the Filmfare Awards on the 28th. I should confess that you were outstanding and your performance was the best. In the whole show, your dance act was the show-stopper.”

He further wrote, “Baby, you were elegant, classy, super hot. And you have made me fall in love with you, even more, crazier all over again. I just have no words. You are a super stormy baby girl. I am blessed to have you in my life, my queen. Baby I have been missing you way too much.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar added, “Also I have a super surprise for your birthday. You are gonna love it. I am keeping my promise. Can’t wait. Baby, I just want you to keep smiling. I am here. The countdown for the truth has begun. Don’t worry baby.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar concluded his letter by writing, “Botta Bomma I love you. My everything, my every second is only about you. You know how crazily I love you. I also know how crazily you love me. Love is forever. Love you, my baby. Thanking you, Sukesh.”

Currently lodged in Tihar jail in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters from jail to expose Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal’s connections with him. In April 2023, he also wrote a love letter to Jacqueline Fernandes on the occasion of Easter Sunday.