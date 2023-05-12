Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi HC directs Sudarshan News, SM platforms to delete report of alleged forced conversion...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC directs Sudarshan News, SM platforms to delete report of alleged forced conversion of a Sikh woman by Azmat Ali Khan, cites ‘threats’ to accused

Justice Prathiba M. Singh took serious exception to the video of the love jihad report and the word 'jihadi' used in it. The court cited the threats received by Azmat Ali Khan, evidenced by the comments under the video and ordered the immediate removal of the video from public viewing.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi HC love jihad
Delhi HC orders removal of Sudarshan News' report on alleged forced conversion case
26

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered news channels, including Sudarshan News, and social media platforms like YouTube, Google, and Twitter to delete/block links/remove reports of news about a man named Azmat Ali Khan, accused of forcing a Sikh woman of embracing Islam.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh took serious exception to the video of the love jihad report and the word ‘jihadi’ being used in it. The court cited the threats received by Azmat Ali Khan, evidenced by the comments under the video and ordered the immediate removal of the video from public viewing.

The counsel representing Khan informed the court that he has already been granted anticipatory bail in the case. However, they argued that a news channel is engaging in harassment by making false allegations against him, which could potentially hinder a fair trial. The counsel also referred to a news debate conducted by Aaj Tak last night.

Several news organisations, including Sudarshan News, had reported on the alleged love jihad case reported from Delhi, where a Sikh woman had accused her friend, Azmat Ali Khan, of rape, recording her obscene videos and forcing her to convert to Islam.

After the victim declined to convert, Azmat Ali Khan, the accused, issued a threat to splash acid on her face and end her life.

Sudarshan News had posted a couple of tweets on the case which have been deleted following the Delhi HC order. The archived version of the links could be read here and here. The YouTube video has also been removed by Sudarshan News following the court order.

Sikh widow files an FIR against Azmat Ali Khan for forced conversion, threatening her of attacking with acid

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against one Azmat Ali Khan, invoking multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape after a Sikh woman accused him of rape and blackmailing for forcing her to embrace Islam.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) obtained by IANS, the victim encountered Azmat Ali Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, on Facebook in 2016, leading to the development of a friendship between them. She mentioned that Khan was a mutual acquaintance of her Kathak Dance instructor, which prompted her to accept his friend request on Facebook.

Subsequently, their friendship evolved into a deeper connection, and by 2017, they entered into a romantic relationship. The woman has made an accusation that Khan secretly recorded a video of her during an intimate moment.

According to her statement, the woman expressed that Khan exerted pressure on her to convert to Islam, despite her firm refusal. She informed him that she identifies as a Sikh and intends to maintain her Sikh faith even after marriage. However, Khan insisted that she must embrace Islam, wear a burqa, perform five daily prayers (Namaz), and observe fasting (Roza). The woman stood her ground, emphasizing that he could not compel her to change her religion in the name of love. Consequently, she made the decision to sever ties with him.

Following that, the victim maintained a distance from Khan even as the latter kept on sending her messages. The victim has alleged that Khan threatened to release all of her videos on social media if she ignored him, thereby jeopardizing her entire career. She claims that he persistently sent abusive messages to her as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Kerala Story continues its phenomenal run at the box office earning more than Rs 80 crore in 7 days, to enter the Rs...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Mausam Khan poses as Prem and gives expensive gifts to trap a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert and marry at...

OpIndia Staff -

DPS Mathura Road receives bomb threat over email, turns out to be a hoax after search

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court stays promotion of 68 judicial officers as district judges in Gujarat, list includes the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: One Chhote Shah slashes the nose of his wife, Rukhsar, over suspicion of adultery, kills his daughter and then commits suicide himself

OpIndia Staff -

Brother of aide of Tillu Tajpuria commits suicide, was ‘highly disturbed’ by the stabbing of the gangster inside Tihar jail: Delhi police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Influenced by mosque, don’t want to convert, but want to pray’: Hindu girl living with ‘Muslim friend’ wants to offer namaz, claims threats from...

OpIndia Staff -

EC raps Congress for claiming EVMs from South Africa are being used in Karnataka polls: Read about Congress’ blatant lies and EC’s counter

OpIndia Staff -

Sydney’s Khalistan Referendum propaganda event by terror org Sikhs For Justice cancelled by Blacktown City Council: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi documentary: BBC and Wikipedia argue as a foreign entity, say Delhi court can’t deal with the defamation case, invoke Hague convention

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,889FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com