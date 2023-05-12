The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered news channels, including Sudarshan News, and social media platforms like YouTube, Google, and Twitter to delete/block links/remove reports of news about a man named Azmat Ali Khan, accused of forcing a Sikh woman of embracing Islam.

#BREAKING: #DelhiHighCourt directs news channels, including Sudarshan TV , other news channels and social media platforms like @YouTube, @Google and @Twitter to delete/block links/reports of news about a man namely Azmat Ali Khan alleged of forceful conversion. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) May 12, 2023

Justice Prathiba M. Singh took serious exception to the video of the love jihad report and the word ‘jihadi’ being used in it. The court cited the threats received by Azmat Ali Khan, evidenced by the comments under the video and ordered the immediate removal of the video from public viewing.

The counsel representing Khan informed the court that he has already been granted anticipatory bail in the case. However, they argued that a news channel is engaging in harassment by making false allegations against him, which could potentially hinder a fair trial. The counsel also referred to a news debate conducted by Aaj Tak last night.

Several news organisations, including Sudarshan News, had reported on the alleged love jihad case reported from Delhi, where a Sikh woman had accused her friend, Azmat Ali Khan, of rape, recording her obscene videos and forcing her to convert to Islam.

After the victim declined to convert, Azmat Ali Khan, the accused, issued a threat to splash acid on her face and end her life.

Sudarshan News had posted a couple of tweets on the case which have been deleted following the Delhi HC order. The archived version of the links could be read here and here. The YouTube video has also been removed by Sudarshan News following the court order.

Sikh widow files an FIR against Azmat Ali Khan for forced conversion, threatening her of attacking with acid

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against one Azmat Ali Khan, invoking multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape after a Sikh woman accused him of rape and blackmailing for forcing her to embrace Islam.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) obtained by IANS, the victim encountered Azmat Ali Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, on Facebook in 2016, leading to the development of a friendship between them. She mentioned that Khan was a mutual acquaintance of her Kathak Dance instructor, which prompted her to accept his friend request on Facebook.

Subsequently, their friendship evolved into a deeper connection, and by 2017, they entered into a romantic relationship. The woman has made an accusation that Khan secretly recorded a video of her during an intimate moment.

According to her statement, the woman expressed that Khan exerted pressure on her to convert to Islam, despite her firm refusal. She informed him that she identifies as a Sikh and intends to maintain her Sikh faith even after marriage. However, Khan insisted that she must embrace Islam, wear a burqa, perform five daily prayers (Namaz), and observe fasting (Roza). The woman stood her ground, emphasizing that he could not compel her to change her religion in the name of love. Consequently, she made the decision to sever ties with him.

Following that, the victim maintained a distance from Khan even as the latter kept on sending her messages. The victim has alleged that Khan threatened to release all of her videos on social media if she ignored him, thereby jeopardizing her entire career. She claims that he persistently sent abusive messages to her as well.