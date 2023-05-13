Saturday, May 13, 2023
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reaches Patna amidst shadow of a terror alert ahead of Bageshwar Dham’s program in Bihar

The local administration has strengthened the safety protocols and issued an alert for the duration of the program.

OpIndia Staff
Bageshwar Dham Maharaj being received by the union minister Giriraj Singh in Patna.
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar being received by the union minister Giriraj Singh in Patna. (Source: Bagesgwar Dham Sarkar Twitter account)
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the incumbent peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham received a grand welcome when he reached Patna, Bihar on Saturday, May 13. Dhirendra Shastri was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav among others.

Pleased by the heartwarming reception, he inquired about everyone’s well-being in Bhojpuri. BJP Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari personally drove him to the hotel after his arrival.

The Bageshwar Dham Maharaj is scheduled to recite the Hanumant Charitra for five days, from May 13 to May 17 at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur. Thousands of devotees are expected to attend the event. Bihar Police has also issued a high alert regarding the event and strict security measures have been put in place.

He had earlier urged the people of the state to take part in the religious gathering in large numbers.

In the five-day program, Katha (religious narration) will be held every evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. He will also hold a court on May 15 where the pleas of devotees will be addressed and no token or number will be required for it.

Notably, the event in Bihar was surrounded by a lot of politics. It was opposed by leaders and members of the ruling Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition. However, the Bihar government approved the program in spite of strong objections from its own ministers and leadership.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the minister for the environment, forests, and climate change, called Dhirendra Shastri a coward and a traitor. He claimed that the former’s followers visit him daily to offer their apologies. He had pledged to go to the airport to stop the religious leader and promised not to allow him to organise his event in the northern state.

Organisers asked for permission to host the event in Gandhi Maidan, but the authorities refused to allow it in view of the anticipated large crowd and security precautions. Following that, they requested approval for the same at Taret Pali Math which was granted by the Patna district administration.

The district authority has also issued a warning about attempts of a terrorist attack during the course of the program. The local administration has strengthened the safety protocols and issued an alert for the duration of the program.

