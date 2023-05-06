Former US President Donald Trump congratulated Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on his performance in the latest Republican Primary survey conducted by CBS YouGov. Vivek Ramaswamy has declared his candidature for president as a Republican candidate for 2024.

Trump added in a statement that he likes Ramaswamy and has only positive things to say about him and his performance.

Trump said in a statement, “I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov. He is tied with Mike Pence and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious. The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about “President Trump,” and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done—This is the reason he is doing so well. In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!”

Notably, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presidential bid in February this year. Ramaswamy had also posted a tweet declaring his intent to run for the upcoming US presidential elections and wrote, “We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them.”

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

He emphasized that this was a ‘cultural movement’, not merely a political campaign. “Faith, patriotism, and hard work have all vanished. Wokeism, climatism, and gender ideology have taken their place. We yearn for meaning yet are unable to define what it means to be an American. We long for that answer,” he added.

We’re in the midst of a national identity crisis. Faith, patriotism & family are disappearing. We embrace one secular religion after another – from wokeism to climatism – to satisfy our deeper need for meaning. Yet we cannot even answer what it means to be an American. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Interestingly, Vivek Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of Nikki Hailey, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, in the CBS/YouGov polls.

5% said that they would vote for Vivek Ramaswamy while 4% of people chose Nikki Hailey, with Donald Trump being the favorite choice with 58% votes.

Notably, Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, is originally from southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist, while his father was a General Electric engineer. According to his website, Vivek Ramaswamy is married to a throat surgeon and Assistant Professor at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Centre. Vivek and Apoorva have two sons.