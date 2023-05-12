Friday, May 12, 2023
DPS Mathura Road receives bomb threat over email, turns out to be a hoax after search

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, the investigation found that the email was sent from the ID of a student who denied doing so.

OpIndia Staff
DPS bomb threat
DPS Mathura Road received bomb threat over mail (Image via India Today)
5

On Thursday, May 11, the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road received a bomb threat over an email on its official email ID. The school authorities informed the police following which a police team along with a bomb squad arrived at the school. The threat, however, turned out to be a hoax as the police and the bomb squad found nothing suspicious on the school premises.

In the email received at 6:17 pm on Thursday, the sender threatened to blow up the school at 11 am on Friday (May 12). “I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12,” the mail read according to a senior police official.

Following the threat, two teams of the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs and local staff members searched the school premises, but no bomb was found. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, the investigation found that the email was sent from the ID of a student who denied doing so.

“The entire school was scanned with the assistance of two bomb disposal squad teams and sniffer dogs. Local personnel manually checked the premises and found nothing suspicious. It was a hoax. An additional investigation is underway,” DCP Deo stated.

It is pertinent to note that a similar threat mail was received by DPS Mathura Road in April, which turned out to be hoaxed. The police investigation had revealed that a DPS student had sent the mail threatening to blow up the school “just for fun”. The student used Russia based server to evade suspicion. However, police found out that the sender was in Delhi. The Delhi Police let off the student after counseling. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

