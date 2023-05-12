Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsEC raps Congress for claiming EVMs from South Africa are being used in Karnataka...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

EC raps Congress for claiming EVMs from South Africa are being used in Karnataka polls: Read about Congress’ blatant lies and EC’s counter

"ECI never imported EVMS from any country whatsoever...The fact that EVMs a not used in elections in South Africa is easily verifiable through National and provincial elections Illustrated Booklet (English) on the website of the Electoral Commission of South Africa," it emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka polls: EC raps Congress over EVM 'conspiracy theories'
Randeep Surjewala, Election Commission of India. images via PTI
27

On Thursday (May 11), the Election Commission rejected the baseless claims made by the Congress party about Indian Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being deployed in South Africa and then used for Karnataka polls without re-validation and re-verification.

“This puts in serious doubt the entire validation process of the EVM itself,” the Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjrewala alleged, citing his ‘various sources.’

While rubbishing the accusations of the grand old party, the Commission said, “A prima facie assessment of the inaccuracy of the facts and non-reliability of the source can be discerned.” It made clear that no EVMs have ever been sent to South Africa for the purpose of conducting elections.

“ECI never imported EVMS from any country whatsoever…The fact that EVMs a not used in elections in South Africa is easily verifiable through National and provincial elections Illustrated Booklet (English) on the website of the Electoral Commission of South Africa,” it emphasised.

The Election Commission added, “As such, there is no question of any machine being used by ECI in Karnataka Legislative Assembly election which had or could have been used in South Africa elections or for that matter anywhere in the world.

It further reprimanded Congress for peddling disinformation despite having participated in numerous elections. The nodal election body also listed the protocols that are observed to ensure free and fair elections.

In its statement, the Election Commission said, “The technical robustness and design of the EVM, which includes its multiple usabilities, the sheer length of continuous use since 2000, with all possible permutations of electoral outcomes, both favouring and disfavoring all National and State Political Parties…”

It pointed out how the Congress party representatives took part in all SOPs pertaining to the handling of the Electronic Voting Machines and yet cast aspersion on them.

New EVMs were used in the Karnataka elections: Election Commission

“In addition, the reference sent to the President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (vide letter referred at Annexure), clearly states that all machines are newly manufactured from ECIL,” the Commission highlighted.

It took objection to Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, placing reliance on information obtained from unreliable sources despite being privy to the processes and proceedings.

“While the Commission read bona fides into this action, the Commission accounted for the sanctity of the 48-hour silence period and held back an immediate response,” it added.

“The factual basis of the information provided by the “various sources” with regard to South Africa being clearly non-existent, categorically empower INC, being the entity targeted by the false information, to publicly expose such mischievous “sources,” the Election Commission said.

“Further, you may ensure such rumour mongers are brought to justice, so that INC’s longstanding reputation of a responsible stakeholder of Indian electoral system is not dented. The Commission expects to receive a confirmation of the action taken by 5:00 PM of 15.05.2023,” it concluded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsElection Commission Congress EVMs, evm tampering, karnataka elections, karnataka assembly elections, karnataka voting day, karnataka polls, congress news, inc news, rahul gandhi, karnataka results, karnataka election results, bjp news, bjp karnataka, congress karnataka
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Influenced by mosque, don’t want to convert, but want to pray’: Hindu girl living with ‘Muslim friend’ wants to offer namaz, claims threats from...

OpIndia Staff -

Sydney’s Khalistan Referendum propaganda event by terror org Sikhs For Justice cancelled by Blacktown City Council: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi documentary: BBC and Wikipedia argue as a foreign entity, say Delhi court can’t deal with the defamation case, invoke Hague convention

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Hindu man beheaded by a Muslim mob in the middle of the night for protesting against the eve-teasing of his daughter

OpIndia Staff -

Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover and his wife booked for fraud, ‘criminal act’ caused loss of Rs 81 crore to the company, says...

ANI -

China’s War against Islam: From ‘mosque rectification program’, to Quran being burnt, pork being fed, Namaz and Hijab being banned and more

Jhankar Mohta -

Pakistani journalist conjures up interview of Bilawal Bhutto with ANI, tells Smita Prakash, the editor-in-chief of ANI, to ‘check facts’ when called out

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma forms a four-member committee to examine the state’s authority to ban polygamy, to scrutinise Sharia and Article 25

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Teenage student Janvi commits suicide, family alleges she was being harassed by a coconut vendor Aman Khatik

OpIndia Staff -

Prompt response of the Army and Assam Rifles averted large-scale violence in Manipur: Defence sources

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,889FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com