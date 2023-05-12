On Thursday (May 11), the Election Commission rejected the baseless claims made by the Congress party about Indian Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being deployed in South Africa and then used for Karnataka polls without re-validation and re-verification.

“This puts in serious doubt the entire validation process of the EVM itself,” the Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjrewala alleged, citing his ‘various sources.’

While rubbishing the accusations of the grand old party, the Commission said, “A prima facie assessment of the inaccuracy of the facts and non-reliability of the source can be discerned.” It made clear that no EVMs have ever been sent to South Africa for the purpose of conducting elections.

“ECI never imported EVMS from any country whatsoever…The fact that EVMs a not used in elections in South Africa is easily verifiable through National and provincial elections Illustrated Booklet (English) on the website of the Electoral Commission of South Africa,” it emphasised.

The Election Commission of India dismisses Congress’ concerns about EVMs used in Karnataka having been deployed in South Africa, which does not even use EVMs.



The Election Commission added, “As such, there is no question of any machine being used by ECI in Karnataka Legislative Assembly election which had or could have been used in South Africa elections or for that matter anywhere in the world.

It further reprimanded Congress for peddling disinformation despite having participated in numerous elections. The nodal election body also listed the protocols that are observed to ensure free and fair elections.

In its statement, the Election Commission said, “The technical robustness and design of the EVM, which includes its multiple usabilities, the sheer length of continuous use since 2000, with all possible permutations of electoral outcomes, both favouring and disfavoring all National and State Political Parties…”

It pointed out how the Congress party representatives took part in all SOPs pertaining to the handling of the Electronic Voting Machines and yet cast aspersion on them.

New EVMs were used in the Karnataka elections: Election Commission

“In addition, the reference sent to the President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (vide letter referred at Annexure), clearly states that all machines are newly manufactured from ECIL,” the Commission highlighted.

It took objection to Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, placing reliance on information obtained from unreliable sources despite being privy to the processes and proceedings.

“While the Commission read bona fides into this action, the Commission accounted for the sanctity of the 48-hour silence period and held back an immediate response,” it added.

“The factual basis of the information provided by the “various sources” with regard to South Africa being clearly non-existent, categorically empower INC, being the entity targeted by the false information, to publicly expose such mischievous “sources,” the Election Commission said.

“Further, you may ensure such rumour mongers are brought to justice, so that INC’s longstanding reputation of a responsible stakeholder of Indian electoral system is not dented. The Commission expects to receive a confirmation of the action taken by 5:00 PM of 15.05.2023,” it concluded.