Jharkhand: ED conducts raids at the premises of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and his associates in a Money Laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and his associates in connection with a money laundering case across Jharkhand.

According to sources, the ED conducted raids at 12 locations across Jharkhand, including four in Ranchi and eight in Deoghar and surrounding areas. “The case is related to Income Tax actions on Pradeep Yadav and others. Income Tax department conducted raids a few months ago,” informed sources.

ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Further details are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)