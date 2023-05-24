Imam of a Mosque from Ghatiyapur, UP, threatens a Muslim man for offering namaz wearing saffron-coloured clothes, mob tries to attack after FIR: What Asif told OpIndia

In the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man named Kunwar Asif Ali was allegedly threatened by the Imam of a mosque, for wearing a saffron-coloured (Kesariya/Bhagwa) Kurta while offering namaz. Speaking to OpIndia, Asif Ali said that the incident took place on Friday, May 19. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused Imam Mahtab Hafiz.

According to the complaint filed by Asif Ali, the matter pertains to the Shamshabad police station precinct in Farrukhabad wherein the Imam of Jama Masjid in Mohalla Qazi Tola, Mahtab Hafiz threatened the complainant on Friday after he offered namaz at the mosque wearing a saffron-coloured kurta not to come to the mosque wearing saffron coloured attire.

When Asif argued that “all the colours have been created by Allah then why namaz should not be performed while wearing a saffron-coloured dress?” An enraged imam further called saffron colour the colour of Hindus and warned Asif not to offer namaz wearing saffron clothes again.

The accused imam also allegedly said that if there was Muslim rule, he would have explained the complainant ‘properly’. “Had there been a Muslim government here, you would have been explained properly. Do not come to the mosque in saffron-coloured clothes again or the consequences not be good,” Imam Mahtab Hafiz allegedly said.

Imam Mahtab of Jama Masjid is claimed to be a Farrukhabad inhabitant of Ghatiyapur. According to Asif, the imam humiliated him in front of everyone and expelled him from the mosque after these threats. The complainant has demanded action against the accused Imam, claiming that his fundamental freedom has been violated. Following his complaint, the police filed an FIR under section 506 of the IPC against Imam Mahtab Hafiz. Further legal action is being taken in the case, according to the police.

“Have been targeted three times”: Asif Ali tells OpIndia

Kunwar Asif Ali told OpIndia that he likes wearing saffron-coloured clothing. However, he has been the target of Imam and Mufti hatred three times at various mosques due to his saffron clothes. According to Asif, he was once beaten up in a mosque in Shamsabad. Asif called those who link colours with religion “haters,” adding that many Hindus wear green clothes, however, nobody from the Hindu community objects to it.

Mob set out to attack Asif Ali, returned midway dreading Yogi government

According to Asif, after an FIR was registered against the Imam of Jama Masjid in response to his complaint, a mob comprising of Muslim youths proceeded to attack him. However, knowing about CM Yogi Adityanath’s government zero tolerance policy towards rioters and that their houses would be bulldozed, the mob returned halfway. Asif Ali claimed to be a doctor and stated that he has contested the election of a councillor on a BJP ticket.