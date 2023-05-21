A Hindu girl allegedly committed suicide as a result of harassment by a Muslim youth in Dakor of Gujarat. The accused, Abdullah Momin, was arrested based on the complaint filed by the deceased girl’s father.

The deceased girl lived with her family in Dakor and was pursuing nursing in Nadiad. His father works at Dakor police station, and she travelled to Nadiad from Dakor daily to attend nursing school. On May 10, the girl’s family had gone out of the village for a wedding and she stayed back at home due to her exams.

On May 12, the girl’s mother called and her phone was switched off. After several attempts, when the daughter did not pick up the phone, the mother informed the neighbour and asked her to go home and see her. The neighbour went and knocked on the door repeatedly but there was no response from inside. The girl was finally found hanging from the ceiling when the neighbours broke open the door. When the girl’s family was informed, they immediately reached Dakor and took the body of the girl to their native place and the last rites were completed there.

After all the last rites were completed, on May 18, when the girl’s father checked her phone, shocking details came to light. A person named Abdullah Momin was blackmailing the deceased girl. Several messages and recordings were recovered from the mobile phone of the deceased girl. It was clear from the conversation between the two that Abdullah used to harass and threaten the girl. It has been alleged that the girl took the final step after being harassed by the threats and harassment by Abdullah Momin.

The girl was earlier in a love affair with Abdullah. After some time, she put a full stop to the relationship. Enraged by this, Abdullah started harassing the girl. He was constantly harassing her on mobile as well as in college. The harassment did not stop even though she repeatedly asked him to stop it.

Recordings of the conversation between the girl and the accused made it clear that Abdullah had threatened to defame the girl in the society by saying that she had an affair with another youth and get her rusticated from the college. Abdullah also threatened the girl by saying that he would “ruin her life completely”.

The girl, who was tormented by the harassment, pleaded several times and asked the accused to stop the harassment. In the phone conversation, the girl also said that she may take the final step of suicide. The girl also told the accused that she would leave behind all the evidence. According to a report, on the phone, she was crying loudly and requesting Abdullah, saying ‘You killed me…’, but despite this, Abdullah continued to harass her and eventually she committed suicide by hanging herself.

On the basis of these recordings and messages, the father of the deceased Hindu girl lodged a complaint with the police, after which the Dakor police registered a case of abetment to suicide and arrested the accused Abdullah Momin. He was produced before the court after his arrest and remanded for two days.