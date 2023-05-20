Saturday, May 20, 2023
“Only God can save Bathinda”: High alert in Punjab after letters threaten multiple blasts on June 7

It further read that the recent Amritsar blasts were just a trailer. SSP Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the persons who wrote the threat letter will soon be arrested.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab Bathinda
Image via Bhaskar
4

Police stations in the Bathinda district of Punjab have been put on high alert after receiving six letters threatening bomb blasts in the district on June 7. SSP Gurneet Singh said that these letters have been sent to politicians, officers and traders through post. 

The handwritten letter also mentions the name of ten locations where the bomb blast will be carried out, namely, Quila, railway station, Adesh Hospital, SSP office at the mini secretariat, Bathinda jail, ITI flyover, Mittal Mall, new car parking, Nirankari Bhawan and the farmers’ protest site. The letter stated that the explosives for the attack have been deployed and only “god can save Bathinda”. It further read that the recent Amritsar blasts were just a trailer. SSP Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the persons who wrote the threat letter will soon be arrested.

Bomb threat letter (Image via Bhaskar)

SSP Singh has directed the police to search every nook and corner of the district. Every area, vehicle, and individual will be checked. Along with this, citizens have been urged to contact the police immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

Amritsar blasts

Earlier this month, a blast occurred at Heritage Street in Amritsar City of Punjab. Several people were injured after the explosion which occurred in a nearby gas pipeline on May 6. A nearby restaurant was damaged in the blast. Reportedly, a man sleeping on a bench near the restaurant was also injured after the glass panes broke into pieces following the explosion. Further, a group of 6 female tourists, who were present in the vicinity of the restaurant, also sustained injuries. 

On May 8, a second low-intensity mysterious blast was reported to have taken place on Heritage Street, located near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The police had said that two blasts were caused by low-grade explosives without detonators. One person was injured in the blast and a car windshield was shattered due to the impact. Two 250 ml cans of the health drink “Hell” were packed with explosives, according to police sources, and were used to execute the two explosions on Amritsar’s Heritage Street.

A third low-intensity blast took place in Amritsar during the same week. The 3rd blast took place in the pathway and park around the Golden Temple, behind the Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas (inn) building.

