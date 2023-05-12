The newly released movie named ‘The Kerala Story’ is grabbing international attention while narrating the dreadful cases of Kerala-based women who become the victim of ‘love jihaad’ incidents. The movie which is based on the true events revolves around three Hindu women who are trapped in love affairs, raped, pressured to convert their religion to Islam and then made to join ISIS, ultimately forcing them to serve as sex slaves. While the movie shows devastated lives of women, there are several organizations that work on the ground to rescue such women and make their lives better. One such organization is Arsh Vidya Samajam.

This organization has been working for many years in the direction of rescuing the girls who are tapped in ‘Love Jihad’ and bringing them back to their roots, also giving them respect in society and strengthening them mentally. Arsh Vidya Samajam is an educational institution, which aims at Panch-Kartavya (study, ritual, propagation, teaching and protection of Sanatan Dharma). This institute was born with the inspiration of Rigveda’s mantra ‘Krinvanto Vishwamaryam’, which means – make all the human beings of the world follow best deeds.

Arsh Vidya Samajam established to spread Sanatan Dharma

The organization believes that it was born out of divine inspiration and aims to make the entire world a good place by teaching the values of Sanatan Dharma. The institution believes in the Guru-Shishya tradition. ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ believes that the main reason for all the evils that are spreading in the world today is the lack of awareness about religion among the youth. The aim of the organization is to make every individual know about his or her own religon, about the Sanatan Dharma.

‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ mainly teaches 4 main courses- Adhyatma Shastram, Arsha Yoga Vidya, Indian Culture and Vidyarthi Naipunya Varga. Along with this, the Gurus here also introduce different religions and tell people about the differences between them by comparing them with one another. Yogacharya KR Manoj laid the foundation of the organization in the year 1999. He got inspiration to establish this organization from Sadguru Shankar Gurudev. He is skilled in Sanatan Dharma, Yoga Vidya and Tantra Vidya.

KR Manoj Atreya is proficient in all three traditions – Kriya, Yoga and Tantra. He started his practice at the age of 4. He has also established 5 other institutions associated with ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ namely- Shivshakti Yogavidya Kendram, Manisha Sanskarik Vedi, Vigyanbharti Vidya Kendram, Budhikam Books and Sadhana Shakti Kendram. He has also learned Kriya Yoga of Mahavatar Babaji. ‘Yogda Ashram’ is a separate institution which is also run by following the traditions of Mahavatar Babaji.

Apart from all this, KR Manoj is also a devotee of Neelkeshwaranand Paramhans. He has also received education from the Yogda Ashram in Ranchi, established by Paramahansa Yogananda. Further, he has received education from many spiritual centers in the early days of his life. His organization ‘Shivshakti Yogavidya Kendram’ teaches yoga on scientific basis, which is based on ‘Nath Sampradaya’.

Whereas ‘Manisha Sansarik Vedi’ teaches about India’s history and culture, heritage, invasions and freedom struggle. Sanskrit, Vastu Shastra, Astrology etc. are also taught here. On the other hand, the ‘Buddhikam Books and Publications’, targets at creating revolution through study. Books related to Sanatan Dharma are published through this Publication. The books are also made available in digital format. Podcasts, video blogs and magazines are also published. At the same time, through ‘Sadhana Shakti Kendram’, various types of spiritual practices are taught for the betterment of mental and physical health.

The website of ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ explains what the organization believes in and how it works. Its main contents are in English and Malayalam languages. The concept and values of Sanatan Dharma have also been explained well in the form of Q&A on the website.

Shruti, one ‘love jihaad’ victim, reveals how Arsh Vidya Samajam helped her

The victim girls have said in the ‘PGurus’ video how ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ has helped them get back to life. Vaishali, Anagha and Shruti told about the cruelty meted out to them before coming in contact with the said Samajam. Shruti told that when she converted to Islam, it was a shocking decision for her family members and they could not tolerate it. Their condition had turned pathetic. Although she had reverted to Hinduism, her father was still not sure whether she had given up Islam or not.

During this, Yogacharya Manoj assured her father and other family members that Shruti had returned to Hinduism. Guru told the family that Shruti regrets her actions and is helping other victimized girls like her, to bring them out of the darkness, to bring them back to Hinduism. Yogacharya Manoj assured the family that they should not worry anymore, they should walk with their heads held high as their daughter is doing good work.

After this, the family members of Shruti began re-believing in her. She wrote a book about her experience, made junior girls aware of it and also shared her experience through videos. Arsha Vidya Samajam helped her in her endeavours. After this her father started getting phone calls from people, praising Shruti. Before meeting Yogacharya Manoj, Shruti had not even heard the name of Sanatan Dharma.

Shruti says that Yogacharya KR Manoj has created a course on Sanatan Dharma, in which he explains its values of it in detail. She says that one of the major reasons for conversion is that we do not know about our religion and culture. ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ is making efforts in this direction. She told that many ‘love jihad’ victims are living in ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’. Shruti was also brainwashed by her Muslim colleagues and then forced to convert her religion to Islam.

She was in college when she was brainwashed and forced to convert. Shruti, who hails from Kasargod in Kerala, says that whatever is shown in the trailer of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ is true. Taking advantage of her little knowledge about Hindu religion, her companions asked her to follow Islam and quit Hinduism.

One can also visit the YouTube channel of ‘Arsh Vidya Samajam’ and watch the videos in which the concepts of Islam has been truly explained with facts. Propaganda run through the bollywood films is also explained in the videos. The organization has further explained several other topic which include hijab, halal meat and also about how the leaders of ‘Muslim League’ in Kerala spread hatred and say mallicious things inspired by Quran.