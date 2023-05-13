Taking responsibility for the debacle as trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party losing the southern state, Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that there are multiple reasons for the defeat and the party will find out all of them.

Bommai himself won with a whooping margin of 35978 votes from the Shiggaon constituency.

“…I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..,” said Basavaraj Bommai.

He said that the party will take the verdict in its ‘stride’.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, “We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections.”

Meanwhile, Congress wins 103 seats and leads on 33 more as the counting continues. BJP wins 50 and leads on 14 others as counting continues, as per the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said that once the results will be out a detailed analysis will be done to analyse the gaps that were left at various levels.

“We’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” said Basavaraj Bommai.

He further added that all the efforts put in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers weren’t able to make the mark.

“In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we’ve not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we’ll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections,” said Bommai.

Bommai had earlier said that he was confident of a BJP victory.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

The fiercely contested election saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties.

The polling for the seats was held on May 10 with a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats. A party needs 113 seats to get a majority.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)