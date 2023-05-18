On Thursday, 18th May 2018, IAS Tina Dabi held a meeting with representatives of the Hindu refugees from Pakistan whose houses were demolished as per her order on Tuesday 16th May 2023. The District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan has assured that the aggrieved Hindus will get to resettle at some other place within a week. She shared this information in a media interaction after the meeting. The refugees who were on a sit-in protest outside the collector’s office have now stopped their protests after this assurance by the collector.

As the controversy over the bulldozer action escalated, today District Collector Tina Dabi held a meeting with Hindu refugees from Pakistan. In the meeting, she explained her stand to them and assured them of resettlement in alternative locations. Following this, the refugees announced the conclusion of their protest.

Tina Dabi informed the media that the land on which the alleged encroachment was cleared had either been previously allocated by the UIT (Urban Improvement Trust) or fell within the catchment area. She said, “We explained to those people that if they settled in that area, they would face difficulties in the future. However, they did not agree, which is why the encroachment was removed on Tuesday.”

District Collector Tina Dabi stated that according to their demand, the UIT will provide them with a new location within a week, ensuring no inconvenience to them or the local residents. She said, “Additionally, a team will be formed to conduct a survey. During the action to remove encroachments, all the affected families of Hindu refugees from Pakistan whose shelters have been demolished will be provided free accommodation and meals in temporary shelters. Those who have already acquired citizenship will be allocated land. The remaining individuals will receive land allocation after obtaining citizenship.”

After the orders from Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi, the UIT, with the help of the police, used bulldozers to demolish the shelters of Hindu refugees from Pakistan. As a result, they were forced to live under the open sky. Subsequently, Tina Dabi faced public anger on social media.