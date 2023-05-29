On May 27, Junagadh’s local authorities carried out a demolition drive of illegal encroachments amidst protests by up to 2000 Muslims. Many illegal mazars were also demolished in the action carried out against such illegal structures. In response, a local Muslim organisation in Junagadh organised a meeting to determine what all Islamic structures have been demolished by the state government. The meeting of the Muslim community was held at the Narasimha Vidya Mandir after the demolition was executed in Uparkot area of the district on Saturday.

This action by local authorities came almost a week after the Junagadh civic body issued public notices of the demolition of unauthorised structures, including graves, dargah, mazars, and parts of a temple, in the Uparkot fort area.

Wahabbhai Qureshi, a corporator of Junagadh Municipal Corporation, confirmed the news of the meeting held by the Muslim community and said that the demolition was carried out by the government in Uparkot on Saturday morning and later, a meeting of the Muslim community was called in the ground of Narsingh Vidyamandir.

Around 2000 Muslims, including the corporators of Junagadh Municipal Corporation Adremanbhai Panja, Rajubhai Sandh, Ibrahimbhai Qureshi, Wahabbhai Qureshi, Abbasbhai Qureshi, and Aslambhai Qureshi gathered at the meeting. Reports mention that several Maulvis and Muftis also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, the leaders petitioned the local authorities to allow one of their delegations to go to Uparkot where they would see what had been demolished by the government. Now a delegation of 8 leaders of the Muslim community is set to go to the area to inspect the post-demolition site in Uprakot. “The visit will be discussed with the SDM on Monday and appropriate time will be given,” Deputy SP Hitesh Dhandhalya said.

176 illegal mazars, 18 other religious structures demolished

It may be noted that the state government has decided to renovate the Uparkot fort at Junagadh at a cost of 70 crores. Meanwhile, the houses that had been built illegally on the encroached land have been removed. Further, the structures, some of which are religious, were demolished on the night of Friday and Saturday. The said demolition operation was executed in the presence of around 150 policemen.

According to reports, as many as 176 illegal mazars and 18 other religious sites have been demolished so far. The Junagadh District Collector and Inspector General, along with other high officials, were also present during the demolition. As per the local reports, around 8 bulldozers were deployed for the task of demolition in the Uparkot area of the city.

Prior to demolition, Junagadh Provincial Officer Bhumi Keshwala, while talking to the media, had said that all the illegal properties built after 1950 would be demolished. “The work has started without any disturbance. Detailed information will be given only after the complete demolition work is completed,” he was quoted as saying.

It was reported that several people from the Muslim community reached the spot and objected to the demolition process. However, the administration was well prepared and called more police force to control the situation. The entrance to the area and the way to Uparkot were also blocked by the administration.

Muslim community says Court had issued orders to prohibit demolition till the next hearing

A petition has also been filed in the Gujarat High Court by the Muslim community against the demolition at Uparkot. The community has also demanded an immediate hearing in the case. The Muslim community alleged that the High Court had issued prohibitory orders and had said that no demolition work would be carried out until the next hearing on July 24.

The community is also said to have submitted an application to the district collector. The Muslim leaders in the meeting, held yesterday, appealed to all the Muslim community people to maintain peace. The leaders said that they want to attain justice only through the High Court.

It may be noted that the administration had issued a notice to remove the encroachment from this state-protected site a few days back. The fort of Uparkot is very important from a historical point of view.

The fort was first built during the reign of the Maurya Empire and its legacy continued till the reign of the Gupta Empire. However, the fort, which has withstood all the ravages of time, was rebuilt in 1893-94 by Diwan Haridas Viharidas of Junagadh state and has recently been given a lot of attention by the Gujarat government.