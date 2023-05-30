On Monday, massive tensions continued in the Sangamner region of the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra after a mob of around 100 to 150 people attacked 6 Hindu persons with swords and sharp iron rods, resulting in severe injuries. The victims have been identified as Gokul Dighe, Ravindra Gadekar, Babasaheb Thorat, Jitendra Shinde, Ajay Thorat, and Ganesh Kakad and they have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have taken place in the Jorve village of Sangamner city on Sunday. The saga began when 4 individuals from Jorve village traveled to Sangamner for some work in a pickup van. During their return to the village in the evening, they got stuck in heavy traffic. They then tried to get out of the traffic by honking their vehicle’s horn.

Some of the people in the area belonging to the specific community objected to the usual honking and thrashed the boys in the traffic. The boys then reached the village and narrated the matter to the other people of the village. They said that they were beaten by people from other community with swords and other sharp objects.

Taking cognizance of the incident that happened in the Jorve Naka area, former Dy Sarpanch of Jorve village Gokul Dighe along with Ravindra Gadekar, Babasaheb Thorat, Jitendra Shinde, Ajay Thorat, and Ganesh Kakad submitted a complaint at the Sangamner Police Station.

While these 6 persons were on their way back to the village, around 100 to 150 people including Irfan, Riyaz, Nadeem, and others from the specific community again attacked them and they could be heard saying, “These are the same people who have filed a police complaint. We’ll not spare them. They won’t go home alive.” The mob attacked the Hindus with sharp weapons including knives, iron rods, bamboo sticks, and swords.

घेऊन त्यांना घेराव घातला "ये वही लोग है, जो अपने खिलाफ पोलीस स्टेशन को तक्रार देणे गये थे. आज इन्हे जिंदा घर नही जाने देंगे" असे म्हणुन जोर्वेला जाणाऱ्या लोकाच्या डोक्यात पाठीवर लोखंडी रॉडने व धारधारशस्राने हल्ला केल्याची धक्कादायक घटना रविवार दि. 28 मे 2023 रोजी — पवन/Pawan 🇮🇳 (@ThePawanUpdates) May 29, 2023

After the incident, one of the victims, Ravindra Gadekar approached the police station and complained that he, along with 5 other Hindu persons, was attacked by people from a specific community. He also said that earlier 4 Hindus were attacked in the traffic by the people from the specific community.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, 8 Hindu persons, identified as Sumeet Thorat, Tanmay Dighe, Pundalik Dighe (17), Vijay Thorat, Ajay Thorat, Jitendra Dighe, Ravindra Gadekar, and Babasaheb Thorat have recieved severe injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital.

Based on the complaint filed by Gadekar, the Police filed an FIR in the case against 150 unidentified individuals and charged them with an attempt to murder. The Police however have identified some of the individuals in the case- Babu Tapriwala, Imran Wadewala, Nadeem Hussain, Imran (son of Yusuf Painter), Riyaz Zaheer Sheikh Rickshawala, Safiq Chahwala, Irfan, Safiq, Aqeel Tapriwala, Tahir Nazeer Pathan, Shahid Sandwala, Musif Sheikh, Mujju, Fayyum Fiter, Ffukhan Wadewala, Arfat Rafiq Sheikh and Irfan Wadewala.

The FIR in the case has been filed under sections 307, 324, 143, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and also under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia.

The victims have been shifted to a private hospital and are undergoing treatment there. Reports mention that after the incident, several members of the Hindu organization from Jorve village reached the Sangamner Police Station and demanded strict action against the accused. The Police have however made no arrests in the case yet.

Sub-inspector Nivant Jadhav said that the police are identifying the accused and have assured that strict action will be taken against them. “No one will be spared. Action will be taken against the accused,” he said. Reportedly, at present the police force has been deployed at the Jorve village and people have been asked to stay away from the rumours.

It is important to note that the three kilometers patch between Jorve and Sangamner houses many small shops and businesses. All these businesses have been illegally established on the land which belongs to the government. This is the only reason why massive traffic jams have started to appear there. Taking cognisance of the event, the Sangamner administration, after the incident, launched an anti-encroachment drive to raze down all the illegal businesses.

However, the drive was opposed by people supposedly belonging to a specific community. The people forced the administration to stop the drive. Later, on Monday, one of the chicken shops and a bike repair shop were vandalized and some of its assets were also set ablaze. The police force has been deployed in the area. Further investigations are underway.