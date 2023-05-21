On Thursday, 18th May 2023, a teenage girl, aged 16 and belonging to the Dalit community, was abducted from her residence in Hussainabad, Jharkhand, and was gang-raped by a group of six men. Disturbingly, the perpetrators not only committed this horrendous act but also recorded a video of the incident and used it to intimidate the victim, threatening to circulate it widely.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hussainabad police station in Palamu. During the late hours of Thursday, the young girl was left alone at home while her parents were attending a wedding ceremony. Taking advantage of the situation, six men from the same village forcefully entered her residence and forcibly took her away. They gang-raped the girl on a farm.

The following day, on Friday, the young girl’s parents returned from the wedding, and it was then that she disclosed the harrowing incident to them. Immediately, her parents took action and informed both the local villagers and the police, sharing the details of the matter.

The concerned villagers took swift action and successfully apprehended Dinesh Kumar Thakur – one of the accused individuals, promptly delivering him into the custody of the police. However, the remaining five perpetrators managed to evade capture and fled from the village. It is crucial to note that all the accused individuals involved in this despicable act reside in close proximity to the victim’s house.

The accused individuals brutally assaulted the girl when she resisted. She received injuries on her chest, back, and abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Medini Ray Medical College and Hospital (MRMCH). Her private body part was injured during the incident of gang rape. During the treatment, seven stitches were administered. A team of five doctors has been formed for the treatment. The team consists of Dr RK Ranjan, Dr Vijeta Singh, Dr Jayant Ghosh, Dr Ashish, and one other doctor. According to the doctors, the condition of the girl is critical due to significant bleeding.

Jagannath Dhan, in charge of Hussainabad police station, said, “Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. Police will file a complaint against the accused under charges, including the POCSO Act. The victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination.”