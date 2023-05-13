Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Congress books flights and resorts for winning MLAs: Reports

On May 13, as the election results were being announced for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Congress reportedly booked Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru to shift the winning MLAs from three districts named Dharwad, Hubli and Belgaum. At the time this report was published, Congress was leading over 118 seats and moving towards forming government in the states.

The party also made some special arrangements in the remote area of Karnataka to take the MLAs to Bengaluru. A clearer picture of the election results would be out between 12 PM and 1 PM. However, the current trends show Congress in the lead to the extent that if BJP and JD(S) come together, they would not be able to form a government.

Top leaders of both Congress and BJP had various road shows, rallies and election campaigns in the state. Notably, since 1985, any incumbent government in Karnataka has not returned to power. The trend appeared to have followed the trends of Assembly Election Results in Karnataka for 2023.