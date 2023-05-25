On May 23, Amnesty India, a dubious organisation that closed its office in India after multiple agencies started probing it over allegations of FCRA violation, released a list of anti-Hindu “demands” for the newly-elected Congress Government in Karnataka. In their demands, they have called to remove the hijab ban in schools, allow cow slaughter and take action against Hindus who boycott Muslim shops.

The Congress government, today, seems to have accepted these demands, as Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has confirmed that his party will not hesitate to “reject” and “withdraw” orders and legislations passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kharge was heard asserting that his party would ‘revisit’ and ‘review’ the orders and legislations passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, which includes the ones that Amnesty has also raised objections to, and if necessary ‘reject’ them.

When questioned on Amnesty India’s demand that the hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutes be rolled back, Priyank Kharge told the news agency ANI, “We are very clear on our stand we will review any such executive order, we will review any Bill that is regressive to the economic policies of Karnataka, any Bill that brings a bad image to the state, any Bill that is not used for economic activities, any Bill that does not create employment, any Bill that violates the rights of an individual, any Bill that is unconstitutional will be reviewed and if necessary, rejected…”

The Congress minister also said that the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government will not hesitate to ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The remark came when he was asked if Congress will ban RSS in Karnataka after its manifesto committed to banning Hindu outfits like Bajrang Dal and RSS.

Karnataka Minister and son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge told news agency ANI, “Any organisation, either religious, political or social, who are going to sow seeds of discontent and disharmony in Karnataka will not be tolerated. We will tackle them legally and constitutionally – be it Bajrang Dal, PFI, or any other organisation. We will not hesitate to ban them if they are going to be a threat to the law and order of Karnataka…”

“Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised,” he added.

Three anti-Hindu demands that Amnesty India has made from Congress in Karnataka

In its first demand, Amnesty India asked to revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutes. They claimed, “The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society.”

Amnesty India in its second demand asked for a review of the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022. In other words, Amnesty India has demanded to allow cow slaughter in Karnataka and let the anti-Hindu forces run conversion rackets (grooming jihad) in the state.

Furthermore, Amnesty India called for action against Hindus who boycott Muslim vendors.

Congress in its Karnataka manifesto vowed to ban Bajrang Dal

On Tuesday, May 2, before Karnataka went into polls, Congress had released the party’s manifesto, in which, the grand old party, along with several other promises, also vowed to put a ban on the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal if it is voted to power in the state.

The controversial manifesto released by the Congress Party also went on to brazenly equate the Hindu activist group to the banned Islamist terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).