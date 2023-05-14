Sunday, May 14, 2023
CrimeNews Reports
Kerala: Minor Muslim girl found hanging at her ‘religious institute’

A case has now been registered by the police under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unnatural death.

OpIndia Staff
image via Kerala Kaumudi
On Saturday (May 13), a minor Muslim girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a ‘religious institute’ in Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

As per reports, the victim is said to be 17 years old. Her body was discovered hanging at the residential madrassa named Al-Aman. It has now come to light that the girl had called her mother and asked her to immediately visit her.

When the woman reached the centre, she was not allowed to meet her daughter. Later the body of the minor was found in the bathroom. A complaint was filed with the police by the relatives of the victim.

They alleged that the victim was abused and harassed by the authorities of the institute. The girl was reportedly staying inside the campus of the residential institute.

A case has now been registered by the police under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unnatural death. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Disclaimer: The name of the victim has been withheld for being underage

Searched termsAsmiya Mol case, muslim girl dead madrassa, Asmiya Mol madrassa case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

