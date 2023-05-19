Tesla has indicated a desire to build an electric vehicle facility in India for both local and international sales and the plan was delivered to representatives of the Indian government on Wednesday. This development follows India’s unwillingness to reduce the high import duty on automobiles, which may be as high as 100%, last year. The business first tried to join the market through imports for testing reasons, which caused a stalemate in discussions. However, India had encouraged Tesla to build cars domestically.

Tesla stayed silent on lowering import tariffs throughout the recent discussions. Instead, it suggested building a new plant, albeit specifics like the location and expenditure have not yet been made public.

The action is in line with the “Make in India” strategy of the Indian government, which seeks to invite businesses by fostering domestic manufacturing and diversifying supply chains away from China.

Senior Tesla executives are present in India, negotiating with government officials to further investigate the potential for local manufacture. Meetings with representatives from the Prime Minister’s office and several ministries have been held as part of these discussions.

Notably, the business has recently expressed interest in India again, almost a year after the firm abandoned ambitions to sell vehicles there because it was unable to reduce import duties, which CEO Elon Musk has claimed as being among the highest in the world. The hunt for a showroom location was started, and a local team was hired, but last year’s efforts were shelved.

In advance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US later this month, Tesla and Indian officials met. The conclusion of these talks might have a big impact on Tesla’s entry into the Indian market as well as the nation’s electric car sector as a whole.

Meanwhile, the government intends to introduce a modified production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemical cell batteries and electric cars to entice new investments from businesses that weren’t previously involved.

According to official sources, the PLI 2.0 will not be modified or released just to include Tesla in the system, as it has previously been done for telecom equipment and Information Technology hardware.

The new IT hardware PLI initiative was authorised by the Cabinet on Wednesday in an effort to provide foreign corporations with another opportunity to invest in the country. Once everything is settled between the government and Tesla, a similar update will reportedly be made to the vehicle and battery PLI as well.

The current budget for advanced chemical cell batteries is Rs 18,100 crore, whereas Rs 25,938 crore is allocated for autos and their parts. In accordance with sources, the outlay may be raised, incentives may also be altered, and participating enterprises will have the choice to switch to the new PLI plan for the two.

“It will be fair to all the parties and PLI schemes offer such flexibility in restructuring the package,” an official informed.

Tesla is now thinking about manufacturing in India and is no longer lobbying for a reduction in the import charge on fully constructed vehicles, which is now at 100% for vehicles costing $40,000 and more. 60% of the tax is applied to vehicles that cost less. Tesla had asked for the duty to be reduced to 40%.