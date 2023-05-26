On Friday, 26th May 2023, despite the enforcement of a curfew, a large crowd of people attempted to gather in front of the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, in Imphal. However, security forces successfully thwarted their efforts to assemble. In order to regain control of the situation, security forces resorted to the use of tear gas shells. The incident happened amid fresh violence in Manipur weeks after massive violence over demands of ST status by the Meitei community.

According to the police, a group consisting of both men and women, advocating for a prompt resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities, attempted to assemble in front of Singh’s residence on Thursday night. However, the police successfully intervened and prevented them from doing so.

On Thursday night, a significant crowd congregated at Kongpa Nandei Leikei in Imphal East, Manipur. However, they were subsequently dispersed by the security forces. Imposing a complete curfew, both in Imphal East and Imphal West, authorities have also implemented a 24-hour curfew in Bishnupur and Tengpol. These districts continue to remain under strict curfew without any relaxation.

The Minister of State, who previously expressed concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a separate political administration for the Kuki tribals in Manipur, left Imphal for New Delhi on Friday. In the letter, the Minister highlighted that the demand for a separate administration was made by Kuki leaders, including 10 MLAs, under significant pressure from various sources, including militant groups. Additionally, emphasizing the need for the continued presence of the Army and Paramilitary forces until peace and complete normalcy are restored, the Minister pointed out the deep-seated lack of trust between communities.

On Friday, a temporary relaxation in the curfew was implemented in several areas across the state, allowing residents to obtain essential supplies and attend to urgent matters for a few hours. However, the suspension of internet services, which has been in effect since May 3, remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, the residence of Konthoujam Govindas, the Minister of Manipur PWD, Youth Affairs, and Sports, located in Bishnupur district, was vandalised by a mob. Fortunately, neither the minister nor any of his family members were present at the house during the incident. Approximately 100 agitating individuals, predominantly women, ransacked the property situated in the Ningthoukhong Bazar area of the Bishnupur district. The mob caused damage to the gate, windows, several items of furniture, electronic devices, and vehicles parked at the minister’s residence.