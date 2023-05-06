Udit Raj, the Congress leader, has once again made controversial statements, this time regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the judiciary. Raj, known for having loose control over his tongue and making controversial statements, claimed that PM Modi got soldiers in Pulwama killed to reap electoral benefits and called Patna HC judges ‘casteists’ after the court stayed Bihar’s caste-based survey.

“Modi ji sought votes in the name of the martyrs in Pulwama by getting them killed. Modi ji is asking for votes in the name of Bajrang Bali in Karnataka. Anything for power! At least spare God,” he posted on Twitter, attacking the PM.

The Pulwama attack occurred on 14 February 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, at Lethapora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in the terror assault.

“Judges of Patna High Court are casteists. How can they ban the caste census? Will they play the role of the elected government,” the Congressman insulted the judges in a tweet on May 4.

Source: Udit Raj’s Twitter Account

In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government, the Patna High Court Thursday stayed the ongoing caste-based survey in Bihar with immediate effect and stated the state government had no power to conduct the same as it would infringe on the legislative powers of Parliament.

Udit Raj has a history of making such allegations. Last month he provoked people by declaring, “Whoever is a Modi bhakt (supporter), will be killed,” he wrote with his image from a protest organised in the name of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005 (MGNREGA).

Notably, the politician was previously in Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected member of parliament from North-West Delhi in 2014 on a BJP ticket. However, he was denied a ticket in 2019 after which he joined Congress and started spewing nonsense against the BJP.