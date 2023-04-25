Senior Congress leader Dr Udit Raj was embroiled in a fresh controversy on Tuesday after he threatened death to Modi supporters, which the opposition pejoratively calls ‘Modi Bhakts’.

“Jo bhi Modi bhakt hoga, mara jaega (Whosoever is a Modi Bhakt, he will be killed),” Dr Udit Raj tweeted along with his picture from his recent public meeting.

Raj’s overtly threatening message sparked outrage on Twitter, with many social media users asking Home Ministry to act against the leader for threatening people for exercising their democratic right of electing the leader of their choice.

@HMOIndia @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice please take strict action and book FIR against @Dr_Uditraj , he said “जो भी मोदी भक्त होगा ,मारा जायेगा ! “ "He is publicly threatening the people and democracy of the country and why is he doing this?" And @INCIndia party supporting to this ? Cc… — VINOD MISHRA 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 (@VINODRMISHRA5) April 25, 2023

A Twitter user highlighted that Congress leaders are extremists masquerading as peace-loving people and one cannot imagine what would happen if they come back to power.

Congressis are extremists disguised as peace loving people.

Imagine what will happen if Congress comes back to power ! https://t.co/wV1TuZckN5 — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) April 25, 2023

Another Twitter user wondered if this is what the ‘Politics of love’ is that Rahul Gandhi keeps trotting about.

Now issuing open death threat?

Is this the way Congress plays Politics of Love?@RahulGandhi https://t.co/3nSOiE50T5 — Sanjay Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@singhsanjaychau) April 25, 2023

Yet another Twitter user reacted to Raj’s tweet, saying Rahul Gandhi, who boasted about opening a shop of love, is making his pawns issue death threats to supporters of their political opponents.

The past shenanigans of Congress leader Dr Udit Raj

However, this is not the first time that Dr Udit Raj has found himself in the crosshairs of social media users. Earlier too, the Congress leader has courted controversies, attracting the wrath of netizens for his inconsiderate and impetuous remarks on Twitter.

In May 2022, Udit Raj shared a meme mocking Adivasis, drawing the ire of netizens who slammed him for stereotyping tribals. In a tweet, he mocked the primitive lifestyle of Adivasis and superimposed that with the poor nearly having any clothes to wear.

Months later, in December 2022, when the controversy erupted over the risqué score from the SRK-starrer Pathaan, ‘Besharam Rang’, the Congress leader offered unsolicited advice, urging feminists to oppose ‘bhakts’ by wearing saffron bikinis and bras. “My advice to feminists is to reply to these bhakts by wearing saffron coloured bikinis and bras etc,” he had tweeted.

In May 2021, Congress leader Udit Raj successfully stopped a journalist from releasing his interview after he threatened to get the journalist imprisoned under the SC/ST Act if he dared to release the interview which apparently had some difficult questions for the Congress leader.

The journalist has shared his allegations against Udit Raj with OpIndia. He has reached out to share that he is being threatened and intimidated by the Congress leader over some parts of an interview. We are withholding his identity to prevent further harassment of this media person by the Dalit leader.

The journalist who interviewed the Congress leader said Raj was rattled by one of the uncomfortable questions he had asked during his interview. Enraged by the question, Kumar threatened the journalist with imprisonment under the SC/ST Act if he released the interview.