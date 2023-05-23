On Tuesday, May 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a community event in Sydney during his visit to Australia. The event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Speaking at the event, PM Albanese called the Indian Prime Minister ‘The Boss’, the nickname of the celebrated American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

During his speech, the Australian Prime Minister mentioned Indian PM’s popularity and the reception he got and said that even the legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen did not get the welcome that PM Modi got at the event in Sydney.

Speaking at the event, PM Albanese said, “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss.”

#WATCH | "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Notably, the world-famous rockstar Bruce Springsteen has been called “The Boss” since the early 1970s when he took on the task of collecting his band’s nightly pay and distributing it amongst his bandmates. However, after seeing the reception that the Indian PM got in Australia, the Australian PM conceded that PM Modi is the actual boss.

PM Modi gets a grand welcome in Australia

Upon his arrival in Sydney, Prime Minister Modi was given a kind greeting by the Indian community. This is the Indian PM’s second visit to the country. People from the Indian diaspora greeted the PM with great joy and some of them also sang songs in his praise. “Suno suno oh duniyawalon Bharat ne bulaya hai, Modi ji ke navbharat ko aage aur badhana hai,” women could be heard singing. PM Modi seemed to enjoy the welcome and responded saying, “Waah, Waah” and also clapped for them.

The people further danced to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and also performed traditional Garba at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to welcome Modi. The people from the Indian diaspora also reached Sydney on May 23 to listen to PM Modi speak on the Australia-India relationship and hired a privately chartered “Modi Airways” flight. The recreational aircraft also spelt ‘Welcome Modi’ in the sky before the community event in Sydney, Australia, the video of which went viral over social media platforms.