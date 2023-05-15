Vigilant security personnel successfully thwarted an attempt by a group of individuals from the Muslim community to forcefully enter the Trimbakeshwar Mandir and place a Chadar on the revered Shivling. The incident has sparked concerns, and the Brahmin Mahasabha has demanded a thorough investigation by the police. It is worth noting that the Trimbakeshwar Mandir, renowned as a Jyotirlinga Mandir, holds immense significance as a revered Hindu pilgrimage centre.

As per reports, individuals participating in the urs procession, who happened to be Muslims, tried to barge into the Trimbakeshwar temple premises and place a chadar on the sacred Shivling. The forceful entry bid was stopped by vigilant security personnel and the authorities managing the temple.

The occurrence led to heightened tension within the premises, but prompt intervention by both the police and the temple management helped alleviate the situation. Besides, there has been a demand for legal action against the group of Muslims involved in the incident. The Brahmin Mahasangh expressed their intention to stage protests if the police did not take appropriate action within a reasonable timeframe.

The administrative officer of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust sent a letter to the Trimbakeshwar police inspector, detailing an incident that occurred on May 13 at approximately 9:41 PM. According to the letter, during the procession of the urus near the north gate of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Mandir, certain participants from the urus attempted to enter the temple premises. However, the security personnel from the Maharashtra police promptly intervened and prevented the Muslims from gaining entry.

The letter also emphasizes the longstanding tradition of allowing only Hindus to enter the Mandir. It acknowledges that the incident has the potential to cause social disturbances. On behalf of the members of the Devasthan Trust, the administrative officer urges the police to acknowledge the incident and initiate an investigation. Additionally, the administrative officer requests that legal measures be taken against the perpetrators and preventive measures be implemented to avert similar incidents in the future.