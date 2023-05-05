Friday, May 5, 2023
NCP’s core committee rejects Sharad Pawar’s resignation – unanimously – after ‘everyone expressed their feelings’

OpIndia Staff
Sharad Pawar resigned as the president of the NCP. Image Source: Mid Day
12

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar resigned from the post of party president on Tuesday and announced a committee to select a new president. The committee met at the NCP’s state office in Mumbai on May 5. Sharad Pawar’s resignation has been unanimously rejected by this committee. Prafulla Patel proposed to reject the resignation. All members of the committee unanimously approved the motion.

After the meeting, the committee announced the decision at a press conference. Prafulla Patel said, “We had no idea that Sharad Pawar would announce his decision at the event. Everyone expressed their feelings when we met at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium. Even after that, other senior party leaders met Sharad Pawar. I have been requesting Sharad Pawar since then. I told him that the country, the state and the party need you.”

Prafulla Patel further said, “Sharad Pawar decided to resign without taking anyone into confidence. After this, the committee appointed by him met him repeatedly and today met him and passed a resolution on this. According to this, Sharad Pawar had considered resigning from the post of national president. That resignation is being unanimously rejected. We also request him to continue as president.”

Prafulla Patel added, “We will meet Sharad Pawar and apprise him of the decision taken by the committee. We have not given any timeline for how long he should be president. We had unanimously elected him as the national president a few days ago.”

