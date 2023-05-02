Tuesday, May 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSharad Pawar steps down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Here is what...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sharad Pawar steps down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Here is what we know so far

The 82-year-old served as NCP's President for 24 years between 1999 and 2003.

OpIndia Staff
Sharad Pawar steps down as Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party. Here is what we know so far
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (Photo Credits: PTI)
37

On Tuesday (May 2), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar informed that he is stepping down from the post of the party’s President.

He made the announcement during the launch of the new edition of his book ‘Lok Maze Sangati.’ The 82-year-old served as NCP’s President for 24 years between 1999 and 2003.

During the event, he said, “The people of Maharashtra have supported me and showed immense love and respect for me. NCP was formed in 1999. We all know how it was formed and what happened. I have dedicated 24 years of my life working as the chief of the party.”

“My public life began on May 1, 1960. It’s been 63 years today and I was part of the major ruling political events in the State for about 56 years. I won’t contest any more elections but will keep working for the betterment of the State and the nation. I won’t take any other responsibility hereafter,” Pawar added.

“After 63 years, I think I need to stop somewhere. After having the opportunity to serve the public for so many years of my life, you all may feel disappointed to know that I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,” he announced.

Congress attacks Sharad Pawar for supporting Adani Group

Last month, the veteran political leader drew the ire of the Congress party by extending his support to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

During an interview with NDTV, Sharad Pawar said, “When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted.”

“An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry,” he added. Sharad Pawar also questioned the demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, saying that the probe by Supreme Court’s committee is more reliable.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSharad Pawar NCP Chief
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Congress supporters try to use the decade-old feud between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to get votes for their party in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Liquor scam case: Enforcement Directorate names AAP MP Raghav Chadha in supplementary chargesheet, however, not as an accused

OpIndia Staff -

Reminder: India should not lower its guards against Pakistan during the SCO summit, regardless of the shrieks of elements like Sudheendra Kulkarni

Anurag -

Did not intend to commit any serious offence: Kerala court grants bail to Abdul, accused of sexually assaulting 9 year old

OpIndia Staff -

Business is booming in India: GST revenue for April reaches all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, Maharashtra continues to lead among states

OpIndia Staff -

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’: Next movie by producer of ‘The Kashmir Files’ based on Stuartpuram of Andhra Pradesh and its famous ‘thief’. Read back story

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Brahmins do not belong to India, they are from Russia: RJD leader goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade, threatens to ‘send them back’

OpIndia Staff -

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira demands arrest of an AAP minister he accuses of sexual misconduct, BJP’s Sirsa reveals who the minister is: Details

OpIndia Staff -

As Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engage in yet another war of words, here is a look back at the history of the feud...

OpIndia Staff -

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 percent match fees for verbal spat, Naveen-ul-Haq fined 50 percent fee

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,327FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com