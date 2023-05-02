On Tuesday (May 2), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar informed that he is stepping down from the post of the party’s President.

He made the announcement during the launch of the new edition of his book ‘Lok Maze Sangati.’ The 82-year-old served as NCP’s President for 24 years between 1999 and 2003.

During the event, he said, “The people of Maharashtra have supported me and showed immense love and respect for me. NCP was formed in 1999. We all know how it was formed and what happened. I have dedicated 24 years of my life working as the chief of the party.”

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

“My public life began on May 1, 1960. It’s been 63 years today and I was part of the major ruling political events in the State for about 56 years. I won’t contest any more elections but will keep working for the betterment of the State and the nation. I won’t take any other responsibility hereafter,” Pawar added.

“After 63 years, I think I need to stop somewhere. After having the opportunity to serve the public for so many years of my life, you all may feel disappointed to know that I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,” he announced.

Congress attacks Sharad Pawar for supporting Adani Group

Last month, the veteran political leader drew the ire of the Congress party by extending his support to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

During an interview with NDTV, Sharad Pawar said, “When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted.”

“An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry,” he added. Sharad Pawar also questioned the demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group, saying that the probe by Supreme Court’s committee is more reliable.