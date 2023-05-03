Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Operation Kaveri: 12th flight carrying 230 Indian evacuees from Sudan departs from Jeddah for Mumbai

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country. 

ANI
Indian evacuees leave from Jeddah (Image credit: ANI)
Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, the 12th flight carrying 231 stranded Indian evacuees, departed from Jeddah on a Mumbai-bound flight. 

“12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Wednesday. Earlier, on Tuesday night, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reached India till now. 

“328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. 

Earlier on Tuesday, another ‘Operation Kaveri’ flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Jaishankar said. 

“Another #OperationKaveri flight lands in Ahmedabad. 231 more passengers have reached home safely,” the EAM tweeted. Under Operation Kaveri, the 10th flight carrying Indian nationals left Jeddah earlier on Tuesday. 

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a “full flown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome. 

“It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan’s humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe,” Abdou Dieng, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, told a briefing of member states via video link. 

Fighting is underway in Khartoum as the UN warns that Sudan is at a humanitarian “breaking point”. Rival military forces accuse each other of new violations of a ceasefire that they had just agreed to extend as their devastating conflict enters a third week. 

Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday said that nearly 2300 evacuee Indians have reached the country. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

