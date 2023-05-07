Sunday, May 7, 2023
Members of Hakki Pikki tribe evacuated from Sudan meet PM Modi, thank him for the proactive steps taken by the government

They recounted the tough circumstances faced by them in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy ensured their safety.

ANI
Sudan evacuaees
Image Source: ANI
2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, in Shivamogga earlier today.

The evacuees profusely thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive steps taken by the government for ensuring their timely and safe evacuation.

They recounted the tough circumstances faced by them in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy ensured their safety.

They said, “The government ensured they did not get even a scratch, and it was all due to the efforts of the Prime Minister.”

Expressing happiness towards the Prime Minister, they said that in their heart, they feel he represents the strength of not the double engine but a triple engine.

Prime Minister recalled how the forefathers of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. He said, “In the whole world if any Indian is in any kind of difficulty, the government does not rest till the problem is resolved.”

He said that some politicians tried to politicise the issue, and our concern was that if they expose where Indians are hidden, they may face greater danger. So the government worked quietly to ensure everyone’s safety.

PM Modi asked them to remember the strength of the country which has stood up for them. He asked them to always be ready to help those in trouble and contribute to the society and country.

They also talked about how people in foreign countries repose faith in Indian medicine and become happy on hearing that they are from India.

As many as 3,862 persons were rescued from strife-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri, which has now come to a close. The transit facility, which was created at a school in Jeddah, has also been closed, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia informed.

The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Modi, had launched Operation Kaveri to rescue the Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

