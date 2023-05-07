Pakistan has reportedly come up with a new nefarious plan to create trouble for India. A new terror outfit named Jabbaaz Force has been launched in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), weeks before India conducts a G20 meet in Kashmir. The huge revelation was made by Pakistani activist Amjad Ayub Mirza. He is an author and human rights activist who hails from Mirpur in PoK. He currently lives in exile in the United Kindom.

The activist informed, “Just as the Pakistani Foreign Minister was planning to fly to Goa in India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Pakistan has engineered a new terrorist organisation which is now being launched in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the name of Jabbaaz Force.”

“Now, Jabbaaz Force is also the name of a (Pakistani) paramilitary force,” he added. The new terror organisation has similarities with the Janbaz Force which is a component of the Pakistan military force.

Jabbaaz Force is led by a Pakistani army veteran who also participated in the 1998 Kargil war between the two countries.

The head of the new organisation, Shehzad Ahmed, has warned India against hosting the G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Prime Minister of India has no right to hold the G20 meeting in Srinagar. We will not let India hold a meeting in Srinagar. Those who cooperate with us, we will commend them,” he declared.

He has allegedly built a Jihadi base camp in Poonch where five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers were recently martyred and another suffered serious injuries in a ghastly assault.

Amjad Ayub Mirza also exposed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and stated, “My question to Mr Bilawal Bhutto is ‘sharam tumko magar nahi aati,’ you don’t feel ashamed of yourself that you are representing a country that is infiltrating terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir.”

“How can you have the courage to sit among these foreign ministers of such big countries, experienced foreign ministers and face them with your fake smile just to show that you are in a constant state of denial,” he questioned.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also launched a scathing attack on India’s hostile neighbour in Goa and remarked that terrorists and their victims cannot sit together. He also took a dig at Pakistan’s severe economic crisis and commented that the country’s credibility is eroding faster than its foreign exchange reserves.

#WATCH | "As a Foreign Minister of an SCO member state, Mr Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and countered including at the SCO meeting… pic.twitter.com/9cLckxLML9 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Notably, Pakistan continues to nurture animosity towards India and support terrorism with the intention of harming the country while suffering a growing number of grave problems, including an unparalleled economic collapse and significant political instability.