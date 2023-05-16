On Sunday, May 14, a woman was shot dead inside the Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala. She was shot dead outside the manager’s office in the complex. The woman was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was also consuming the same near the sarovar inside the complex.

The accused shooter was identified as Nirmaljit Singh Saini, a resident of Urban Estate, Patiala. He shot 5 bullets at the woman, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) honored Saini’s parents with a “siropa” – a robe of honour – at their residence in Patiala. Jaskaran Singh from SGPC’s media team tweeted, “Parents of Nirmaljit Singh Saini, honored with siropa (rob of honor) by Giani Pritpal Singh, head granthi Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib, Patiala, accompanied by SGPC members Jarnail Singh Kartarpur and Satwinder Singh Tohra.”

Parents of Nirmaljit Singh Saini, honoured with Siropa (robe of honour) by Giani Pritpal Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, accompanied by @SGPCAmritsar members Jarnail Singh Kartarpur & Satwinder Singh Tohra. pic.twitter.com/e3kvw4RobS — Jaskaran Singh (@JKSinghCH) May 15, 2023

Earlier, members of various Sikh bodies reached the court complex where Nirmaljit Singh Saini was produced by police after his arrest and greeted him by showering flower petals when he was later escorted out by police after being remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, talking about the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Anti-Sikh forces are targeting gurdwaras with a deliberate conspiracy and the government was a silent spectator. The act of drinking inside the gurdwara was a conspiracy.”

Initially the victim was identified as Parminder Kaur but her brother and mother who claimed the body said that her real name is Kulwinder Kaur.

She was being taken to the manager’s room after onlookers inside the complex complained about her consuming alcohol inside the Gurudwara complex. However, before she could get inside the room or before the police could be informed, one of the onlookers opened fire and killed her on the spot.

A prescription from a drug de-addiction center was found in her belongings.

“She was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction at Adarsh Hospital, Patiala. The doctor has written that she was having mood swings, was under depression and had frequent negative thoughts,” the Patiala SSP said.