Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomePolitics"Why Sengol was marked as 'walking stick' in museum," asks Tamil Nadu BJP chief...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Why Sengol was marked as ‘walking stick’ in museum,” asks Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

ANI
K Annamalai
Image Source: The Hindu
15

Hitting out at Congress over the ‘Sengol’ issue, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Friday said why it was marked as a “walking stick” in the museum.

“The Adheenam has spoken in the true spirit of what exactly happened in 1947. Congress has to clarify why Sengol was marked as a walking stick in the museum,” Annamalai told ANI. Demanding an apology from Congress, he said, “They must apologise to the Tamil Nadu people for disrespecting the Sanatana Dharma rather than getting into why Lord Mountbatten’s picture was not there. This is taking politics to a stupid level.”

The historic sceptre ‘Sengol’ was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India.

The same spectre will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the head priest of Madurai Adheenam on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker’s podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

The establishment of “Sengol”, makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word ‘Semmai’, meaning ‘Righteousness’. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSengol parliament
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

UK govt orders independent review into 2022 anti-Hindu violence in Leicester. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur: Angry mob attacks residence of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Imphal amid fresh violence in the state

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Hindus appeal to Indian govt seeking asylum, say 14000 cases of abduction, gang rape, and religious conversion of Hindu girls took place in...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Hindu minor girl abducted, raped, assaulted by one Javed Sheikh and his family, victim rescued after 4 years and accused arrested

Siddhi Somani -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he will boycott NITI Aayog meeting, writes to PM saying “cooperative federalism is a joke”

OpIndia Staff -

‘Family first parties have come together to boycott all that represents India’: 270 eminent personalities write open letter condemning boycott of new parliament building...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: ASI Bhaginath Wagh, who booked youth Sagar Wankhede for a social media post against Aurangzeb, suspended for dereliction of duty

OpIndia Staff -

Japan: Muslim migrant damages a Shinto shrine and threatens Japanese local not to pray there because ‘Allah is the only god’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the math that gave the Sengol to Nehru, slams Congress and media for claiming that govt is lying about the sceptre, says...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad high court takes over all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,885FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com