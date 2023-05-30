Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Delhi, Shahbad Dairy murder: Sahil had purchased knife used to murder Sakshi 15 days ago, police also probing if the murder was premeditated

Monday from Bulandshahr by Delhi Police, Sahil was today produced before court and sent to police remand for two days. 

ANI
Delhi, Shahbad Dairy murder: Sahil had purchased knife used to murder Sakshi 15 days earlier, police also probing if the murder was premeditated
Sahil, who murdered a minor Hindu girl in Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi
A day after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have be premeditated as Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago. 

“During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market,” police sources said. The accused has not however, disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said. 

Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a “crime of passion” or done on a sudden provocation, the sources said. 

Sources that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses. Arrested on

Monday from Bulandshahr by Delhi Police, Sahil was today produced before court and sent to police remand for two days. 

According to police sources, after committing the murder, Sahil dumped his weapon in Rithala before fleeing to Bulandshahr. 

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot. 

The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident. 

An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone. 

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. 
The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

