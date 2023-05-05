Friday, May 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP president after the party’s core committee rejected...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP president after the party’s core committee rejected it unanimously 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had resigned from the post of party president on Tuesday and announced a committee to select a new president.

ANI
Sharad Pawar
5

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his decision to quit as party chief after NCP’s committee passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar’s resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded.

Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president’s post. While addressing a press conference, Pawar informed about the decision and said, “Because of your love and respect I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief.” “I can’t disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party,” said Pawar.

“After my 63 years of public life, I felt I was relieved from my post, but after this, there was a strong reaction from the workers of NCP, the public living with me along with numerous workers and office bearers, expressed sadness over this decision and urged me to reconsider,” he added further.

“Rohit Chintak, my workers who love me, innumerable well-wishers, all of them unanimously called me, my party colleagues from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra and others urged me to take over the responsibility of the post of president again,” said Pawar further.

When asked about the absence of Ajit Pawar at the press conference where he withdrew his resignation he said, “Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Journalist’ and serial fake news peddler Ali Sohrab spreads lies to defend constable Shahadat Ali arrested for stalking schoolgirls in Lucknow

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi talks about The Kerala Story: This is not the first time he talked about movies that have put national security in focus....

OpIndia Staff -

The Kerala Story: Pushing the envelope in calling out soft conversion to Islam which graduates to terrorism by brainwashing

Nirwa Mehta -

New CCTV footage shows attackers came back to stab gangster Tillu Tajpuria as officials watched on: All we know so far about the grisly...

Jhankar Mohta -

Mamata Banerjee randomly talks about unrelated historical figures while furthering rumours of Modi govt removing Mughal history from textbooks

OpIndia Staff -

Honey-trapped Pune DRDO scientist arrested for sharing defence information with a Pakistani woman

OpIndia Staff -

‘Happy to welcome you to Paris as guest of honor’, tweets French president Emmanuel Macron after PM Modi accepts invitation to Bastille Day Parade

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammed Zubair, who dog-whistled against Nupur Sharma, claims he received death threats: FIR mentions Ajeet Bharti for referring to him as Potassium Oxide (K2O)

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’, says PM Modi in Karnataka, slams Congress for standing with terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur violence: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte attacked by an angry crowd in Imphal yesterday, remains in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com