Friday, May 12, 2023
EntertainmentNews Reports
The Kerala Story continues its phenomenal run at the box office earning more than Rs 80 crore in 7 days, to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon

The box office collection of The Kerala Story had picked up the pace since its release last Friday, racking up over Rs 80 crores in its first week of screening and poised well to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon.

The film is on a winning streak in theatres.
Despite all the controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the film seems to feel the pulse of the audience which is reflected in its phenomenal box office performance. It continues to rake in great numbers and is being appreciated by the masses, especially at a time when many films are struggling to make decent numbers at the box office.

The movie, which had a relatively modest budget, proceeded to grow in momentum and managed to earn 81.36 crores in its initial seven days of release.

It garnered 8.03 crore on its first day which was Friday. This put the opening day collection of the multilingual project ahead of The Kashmir Files which minted 3.55 crore and progressed to become a huge blockbuster. The Kerala Story went on to make 11.22 crore on Saturday, 16.40 crore on Sunday, 10.07 crore on Monday, 11.14 crore on Tuesday, 12 crore on Wednesday and 12.50 crore on Thursday.

It is expected to generate significantly bigger revenues over its second weekend and is on track to cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office in the next two days. It has already entered the 100-crore club globally.

If the movie maintains its impressive box office results, it will undoubtedly surpass the 200 crore milestone much like Vivek Agnihotri’s venture did last year.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role was released in theatres on May 5 in spite of strong objections from Muslims, liberals and the opposition parties.

It also faced multiple threats and bans in states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered to stop its screening to ‘maintain law and order in the state.’ However, the makers of the movie have approached the Supreme Court against this decision.

Its story revolves around a Hindu girl, Shalini Unnikrishnan from Kerala who is brainwashed to accept Islam by her Muslim friend, gets married to a Muslim man and goes to Syria along with her spouse where she is sent to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and tortured there.

