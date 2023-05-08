On Sunday (May 7) morning, the Executive Editor of the propaganda outlet, The News Minute, courted controversy after he endorsed the idea of sending half of the Indians to ‘re-education camps.’

Sudipto Mondal was enraged at the sight of lakhs of people, waiting in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru. As such, he suggested that those individuals do not belong to a ‘civilised society’ for the virtue of supporting the BJP.

While reacting to a tweet (archive) by PM Modi thanking Bengalureans for their overwhelming show of support, the Executive Editor of The News Minute wrote, “One day we will have to forgive half our population just like Rwanda and Germany did and start a reeducation program for people who we know do not belong in civilised society.”

His disdain for ‘half of the people of the country’ was based on the fact that they voted for or supported the saffron party. On multiple occasions, Sudipto Mondal has demonised the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as ‘terrorists.’

The Executive Editor of The News Minute has also mocked the Bajrang Dal for rescuing cattle, which were being transported to illegal slaughterhouses. “Bunch of terrorists,” he wrote.

Despite being well aware of the dark history of ‘re-education camps’, especially, in light of the treatment of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese Communist regime at such centres, Sudipto Mondal evoked the examples of Rwanda and Germany and hoped that half of India is ‘civilised’ through such programmes.

For him, a large chunk of India’s population is unfit to be a part of civilised society due to their association/ likeness to the BJP. And this is not the first time that the Executive Editor of The News Minute has used such drastic examples to further his agenda.

In May 2021, he went on to fearmonger about ‘Hindutva ideologues’ stopping at nothing other than death squads and gas chambers. Sudipto Mondal deliberately chose to downplay the ‘Holocaust‘ that claimed the lives of 6 million Jews to make a snide remark at the ruling dispensaton in India.

Through his tweets, the Executive Editor of The News Minute appears to be obsessed with caste and the fact that the propaganda outlet has a non-Brahmin chief and a Dalit deputy.

The News Minute has courted several controversies in recent years. In May last year, it attempted to rationalise Islamist slogans calling for the death of Hindus at a PFI rally.

It also tried to justify the killing of a Hindu man by an Islamist on Holi, attacked Hindu traditions under the pretext of covering sexual harassment allegations and peddle fake news on multiple occasions (here, here and here).